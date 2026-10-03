Victor Webster Works Up a Sweat & Shows Off His Impressive Physique in New Workout Video

Victor Webster is putting in the work and looking very good while doing it.

The Hallmark favorite and former soap opera star recently took to the gym for another sweat-inducing session, powering through a series of intense exercises with ease. Rocking a pair of shorts, a tank top, and a backwards baseball cap, Webster looked right at home as he tackled his routine and worked up a serious sweat. But for the actor, fitness is about more than just looking good. Webster told his fans he’s focused on pushing himself to be better every day, inspiring his followers to keep working towards their own goals alongside him.

Webster Shares His Extensive Workout Routine With Fans

Webster shared the workout video with his followers on Oct. 1, giving fans a glimpse at how he’s pushing himself to be “a little bit better every single day.” In the video, the actor works his way through a series of exercises, showing off his strength and stamina as he powers from one part of his routine to the next. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt that he looks pretty good while doing it.

“Sometimes you need just a little push. I know I’m not the GOAT but I can push to be a little bit better every single day,” Webster wrote in the caption of his Oct. 1 Instagram Reel.

It didn’t take long for fans to offer Webster plenty of encouragement in the comments, with several saying his dedication to fitness has motivated them to get moving, too:

“A man with class at the gym! I admire you Victor 👌that focus on your face, that passion, that determination, that strength…and again that feeling…well-deserved relaxation after exercise…And great advertising at the end! 👌👏 🙂.”

“Wow, you push so hard. The payoff looks so good! Fitness inside and out!❤️.”

“Now you’re inspiring random strangers….way to go! 🙌🏻.”

“Sometimes that little push is all one needs for a healthier tomorrow.”

One fan joked that after watching Webster’s workout, they felt like “a slacker,” even though they had already gotten some exercise in themselves: “You are such an inspiration showing your tough workouts. When I got done work today I rode my bicycle. After watching you I felt like a slacker. 😂 Still do but at least I did something.”

And one fan hilariously admitted that Webster’s routine was making them feel a little guilty about their own fitness habits: “Oh,please stop showing this! You make me feel so lazy and unfit! Good job though!👏🔥.”

Webster Has Been Training for Physically Demanding Roles for Years

Webster’s dedication to fitness is nothing new to his fans. The actor has spent years preparing his body for physically demanding roles, including his portrayal of Mathayus in “The Scorpion King” movies. In a 2014 interview, Webster revealed just how intense that preparation could be, explaining that he had to eat thousands of calories a day and lift heavy weights to bulk up for the role.

“I have to hit the gym and hit it hard. Lifting some heavy heavy weight and by the time I am done these movies, literally every joint in my body hurts,” Webster told The Action Elite.

His training has also gone well beyond traditional weightlifting. While working on “Continuum,” Webster said he worked with a marital artist to train for his role in the film. “We spent countless hours in my backyard just coming up with choreography and our goal in this movie was to never do a technique twice,” Webster told the outlet.

The actor’s martial arts background has come in handy for the action-heavy roles he’s taken throughout his career.