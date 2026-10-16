Kristoffer Polaha Reveals What He Loves Most About Making Hallmark Movies

Kristoffer Polaha is feeling especially grateful for his Hallmark family.

As the network gears up for their annual “Countdown to Christmas” event, the Hallmark favorite took to Instagram to share what he loves most about making movies for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+.

Known for his memorable roles in movies such as “A Biltmore Christmas” and the “Mystery 101” series, Polaha has become a familiar face to viewers who look forward to the network’s feel-good stories and holiday romances year after year. With another festive season just around the corner, the actor took a moment to reflect on what makes being part of the network so special, and it goes beyond the movies themselves.

Polaha also offered a touching reminder of just how meaningful these movies can be to those who watch them. His heartfelt post highlights the powerful connections that can form between the stories people see on screen and the moments experienced in their real lives.

Polaha Shares Heartwarming Message With Fans

“The thing I love most about doing Hallmark movies for @hallmarkchannel and @hallmarkplus is the audience we serve,” Polaha wrote in the caption of his Oct. 16 Instagram post. “You.”

He continued, “And the chances we have throughout the year, every year, to interact and meet each other. It is a special network and a special audience and I am grateful to be a part of it.”

“The 17th year of Countdown To Christmas begins this weekend with some really great movies. Be sure to tune in,” Polaha added.

He then went on to remind fans of his upcoming movie with Tamera Mowry-Housley, “Mistletoe and Mimosas,” which will be airing on Nov. 15.

Polaha then told the story behind the photo in his post. “The woman in this photo with me lost her husband three years ago and apparently I look like him. She showed me a photo and truth is, Rocky was a better looking version of me. Now, when she watches my movies she’s reminded of him and comforted. I was so moved by her story that I was the one asking for a photo. Marilyn shyly accepted.”

The actor concluded his post by writing that Hallmark movies are “a sweet reminder of how fragile and tender and short life is, reminders to seek connection and foster community and to love while you live.”

Fans in the comments quickly came together to show the love and appreciation they have for the actor:

“What a beautiful story! Thanks for sharing this with us. It’s so true. The Hallmark movies bring joy and peace into people’s lives. We all need to be more engaged with our loved ones.”

“My fave Hallmark leading man forever and ever 😍❤️.”

“You’re just a delight!”



All About Polaha & Mowry-Housley’s ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’

The official synopsis of Polaha and Mowry-Housley’s upcoming film reads, “Claire Bennett (Mowry-Housley) is a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York. When she returns, Claire discovers the bar comes with high debt – her Uncle Lou was overly generous to people in town while the booming business of Algorithm, an upscale and trendy new club, added insult to injury.She intends to turn things around before Christmas and sell to someone who will preserve her uncle’s legacy and then return to her life in the city. Claire meets Zach (Polaha), Algorithm’s part owner and manager, who tells her they want to buy The Tipsy Reindeer so they can expand. Claire bristles at the proposition and they agree to face off in a 12 Days of Christmas-inspiredseries of festive events to see who can bring in the most business – if Claire wins, Zach will use his contacts to find the right buyer but if Zach emerges victorious, Claire agrees to consider Algorithm’s offer. As they compete over the course of the 12 days their attraction is undeniable. Rivalry leads to romance and the two are faced with figuring out how their shifting priorities might somehow lead them down the same road, together,” per Hallmark Channel.

Alongside Polaha and Mowry-Housley, Jennifer Robertson will star as Jenna in “Mistletoe and Mimosas.”

“Mistletoe and Mimosas” premieres on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 8/7c as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event and will stream the next day on Hallmark+.