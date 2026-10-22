Lacey Chabert Shares Inspirational Life Message as Fans Await Disney Movie

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert is already ready for the upcoming Christmas season. She shared an inspirational life message with fans on her Instagram story as audiences await her Christmas movie set at Disney World.

“There are only two ways to live your life,” reads the Albert Einstein quote that Chabert posted on October 22. “One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” A second post on her Instagram story, read, “Kinda chilly outside this morning. I don’t wanna react but Merry Christmas.” She accompanied the post with the Dean Martin Song, “Let It Snow.”

Chabert, who is one of the most beloved Hallmark stars, is starring in a Disney-themed Christmas movie that features a romance after a botched first date.

Lacey Chabert Recently Modeled ‘Disney-Inspired Looks’ From Her Upcoming Hallmark Christmas Movie

Chabert modeled some of the Disney-inspired outfits that she wore in the movie.

“Some outfits are made for happily ever after ✨❤️ Take a peek at the Disney-inspired looks Lacey wears in #HolidayEverAfter: A Disney World Wish Come True, premiering on Saturday, November 28 at 8/7c!🎄✨” a post by the Hallmark Channel read in early October. It shows Chabert modeling the outfits.

What is the movie about?

“Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together,” the Hallmark synopsis says. “But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip.”

The movie revolves around a holiday wish. “As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance,” the plot description says.

Lacey Chabert Has Starred in More Than 41 Movies for Hallmark

Getty Lacey Chabert.

Chabert and Hallmark have an enduring partnership. Chabert “developed one of the most remarkable and sustained relationships between a performer and a network in the history of American television–starring in more than 41 films for Hallmark, spanning genres and holidays, and becoming the undisputed face of the network,” Hallmark says.

“Among her most celebrated Hallmark titles are Haul Out the Holly, A Wish for Christmas, All of My Heart and An Unexpected Valentine.”

The Disney movie marks a first for the network. “That relationship has now entered a new chapter with Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True. For the first time ever, Hallmark and Walt Disney World have teamed up for a holiday movie that shot on location at different locations at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida,” Hallmark explained.

You can find listings of Chabert’s past Hallmark movies on the Channel’s website.

She is also starring in her first series for Hallmark. The six-episode limited series is called Paris Is Always a Good Idea.