Melissa Gilbert’s Husband Timothy Busfield Scores Major Legal Win

Melissa Gilbert’s husband, Timothy Busfield, has scored a major legal victory after a New Mexico judge dismissed the indictment against him on child sexual abuse charges.

NBC News reported on Friday, October 16, that the ruling throws out the current indictment against Timothy, 69, who had been charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor. The decision does not prevent prosecutors from bringing a new case against him.

Why Was Timothy Busfield’s Indictment Dismissed?

Getty Director and actor Timothy Busfield arrives for a hearing on January 20, 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

State District Judge Joseph Montano granted Timothy’s motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment after finding problems with the way prosecutors handled the proceedings.

NBC News reported that the judge cited prosecutorial misconduct and errors that undermined the grand jury process.

“The State, however, remains free to institute new criminal proceedings against Defendant,” the filing states.

That means the dismissal is not an acquittal and does not necessarily end the legal matter. Prosecutors have not announced whether they plan to seek another indictment.

Timothy has repeatedly denied the allegations.

What Were the Allegations Against Timothy Busfield?

The case stems from Timothy’s work directing the television series “The Cleaning Lady” between 2022 and 2024.

The parents of twin boys who appeared on the show alleged that Timothy inappropriately touched the children while working on the Albuquerque set.

According to a criminal complaint, one of the boys later told investigators that Timothy touched his private areas over his clothing on two occasions, once when he was 7 and again when he was 8, as reported by .

His twin brother also alleged inappropriate contact but did not specify where he had been touched.

Timothy turned himself in earlier this year and was later released pending trial. He pleaded not guilty to four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor in February.

What Did Timothy Busfield’s Attorneys Argue?

Timothy’s lawyers challenged the case from early on.

His attorneys argued that the children initially told police he had not touched them inappropriately. They also accused the boys’ parents of coaching them after the children lost their roles on the series, KSL News reported.

In June, the defense formally asked the court to throw out the indictment, accusing prosecutors of being “willfully blind to the lack of evidence” and claiming they “invented procedural hurdles” that prevented grand jurors from hearing additional witness testimony.

Friday’s ruling granted that request.

What Has Melissa Gilbert Said About the Legal Battle?

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Melissa, 62, has publicly stood by her husband throughout the case.

Just days before the judge’s decision, the “Little House on the Prairie” actress shared a reflective message about dealing with uncertainty in her personal life.

“There’s a lot going on in the world (and in my life) right now. A lot of uncertainty and turmoil,” Melissa wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to TV Insider. “A lot of sorrow. There’s also a lot of joy and beauty and peace to be had.”

She added that spending time near the lake where she lives helps her find calm when she feels “unsettled, unsafe or unsure.”

Friday’s dismissal marks a significant development for Timothy, but the case may not be completely over. Under the judge’s ruling, prosecutors can still pursue new criminal proceedings against him.

Child Abuse Support: If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453). You can also text “GO” to 800-422-4453 to connect with a counselor. The hotline is available 24/7 for support and guidance.