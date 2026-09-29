HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Pens Touching Letter to Daughters Ahead of Baby No. 3: ‘Life Is Unfair’

Jasmine Roth is just weeks away from welcoming her third daughter with husband Brett Roth.

Before they officially become a family of five, the HGTV star has penned a heart-wrenching letter to her two elder daughters.

‘To My Daughters…’

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star took to social media on Monday, September 28, to share a sweet message to daughters Hazel and Darla.

“To my daughters… I wish I could tell you that it’ll be easy. That everything is going to go your way and that life won’t be trying. That the days will roll by without incident and that each day will be better than the next. I wish I could say that your life won’t be confusing, frustrating, or overwhelming at times. I wish it was all so simple,” Jasmine wrote alongside a series of photos of the girls from a recent family photoshoot. “But life is unfair. We aren’t born strong and unfortunately the only way to thrive in the good times is to grow through the bad ones. So while it might not be easy, it will be worth it. It might be messy, but it will also be better than you ever expected.”

She continued, “Who you become is not determined by the days that go your way, but by the ones that rattle you to your core. You will rise. You will prosper. And you will live the life that you deserve. 💛💛”

Jasmine called the girls her “whole heart.”

Baby No. 3

Roth announced her third pregnancy in May, revealing that she found out the day after the Super Bowl in February.

“We’d been busy hosting friends and family all weekend,” she told People at the time. “I was packing for a big family snowboarding trip to Japan and had this thought that maybe I should take a test before we left — just to be safe.”

Roth continued, “And sure enough, it was positive. The lines were super faint, but they were there. I was completely shocked and instantly emotional.”

She went on to explain that while trying to conceive their second daughter, Darla, she and Brett had to seek “medical intervention.”

“So a spontaneous pregnancy was the last thing I expected. I immediately ran downstairs to tell my husband, and he had the exact same reaction — total disbelief mixed with excitement,” she said.

After finding out they are expecting their third baby girl, Roth reshared the couple’s rules for naming their children.

“We’ve followed two rules with our girls’ names, and I stand by them. First, the name must be phonetic and relatively straightforward to spell,” the “Roast My Rental” star explained. “If there are five different spellings, it’s probably out. Hazel and Darla both passed that test.”

She added, “The second is what we call ‘The Supreme Court Test’ — basically, the name must sound believable for someone sitting on the Supreme Court someday. It’s been especially helpful because our oldest is currently lobbying hard for the name ‘Cupcake.'”

Roth is due with baby No. 3 sometime in October.