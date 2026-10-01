Leslie Davis Shocks Fans With News of Her Son’s Engagement: ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited’

HGTV star Leslie Davis is preparing to walk down the aisle—and now so is her son!

The “Unsellable Houses” star shared the exciting news that her eldest son, Kyler, 21, popped the question to his now-fiancée Molly.

“Kyler and Molly are engaged! 💍” the proud mom shared via Instagram on Wednesday, September 30. “I can’t believe my boy is growing up so fast but I couldn’t be more excited to officially welcome Molly into our family, even though it feels like she has been apart of it for years already🤍 These two are surrounded by so much love and we are so excited to watch them grow and celebrate through this new season 🥂💒.”

Wedding Bells

Kyler popped the question over the weekend in front of their couple’s family and friends.

Alongside her heartfelt announcement, Leslie shared a series of photos from the happy moment.

“They’re Engaged!” a canvas welcome sign read with the date September 26th, 2026. “Let’s Celebrate Kyler and Molly.”

The soon-to-be bride wore a blue and white patchwork maxi dress, which perfectly matched the colors of the celebration.

Beside the canvas sign, two arched backdrops stood, one blue and white checkered and the other blue and white floral printed.

The backyard barbecue-style event was complete with a grazing table, galvanized metal coolers filled with various drinks.

“yay i couldn’t be more excited 🥳!” the bride responded to her soon-to-be mother-in-law.

Fans sent their congratulations to the happy couple in the comments.

“Congratulations to you both ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote.

“You officially will have a daughter now! Happy for you and Kyler,” another wrote.

Earlier this summer, the Washington-based real estate professional helped her eldest son move into his new apartment.

Dual Engagements

Kyler and Molly are not the only two preparing to walk down the aisle. Earlier this year, Leslie announced her engagement to Don Reidy.

“SURPRISE 🤭 Don popped the question during a snowy Leavenworth snowmobile ride, joined by all three of my boys, which made it even more perfect 🤍,” Davis captioned her loved-up announcement. “Turns out ‘Rock the Block’ gave me a win in more than one way🥹💍❄️ Somewhere between sunup-to-sundown chaos and lots of laughs, I found my person. Don, you are my safe place, my teammate, and my favorite adventure buddy.”

The two met while filming season 5 of “Rock the Block.” Reidy served as Leslie and twin sister Lyndsay Lamb’s carpenter, helping them take home a win.

“What started as a friendship during one of the wildest experiences of my life turned into true love. We were in it together then… and now we’re in it together forever,” she added. “Still smiling. Still shocked. Still so excited for this next chapter 🥂✨.”

Fans were shocked to learn of their engagement, as Davis had not previously revealed her divorce from first husband Jacob Davis. In addition to Kyler, the former couple share sons Cash and Cole.