Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead Receive Positive News Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead received a positive update on their legal battle with a former house guest.

According to the lawsuit, a former house guest of the couple—who was staying at the “Wheelers Dealers” star’s rental home—claimed she was injured on the property.

Positive News

TMZ reported on Monday, September 28, that Tracey Belland dropped the “Bridget Jones’s Diary” star’s name as a defendant. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Belland — who is seeking $10 million — dismissed Zellweger with prejudice, meaning that it cannot be refiled against her.

Belland first filed her lawsuit in 2024 after an incident that took place at Anstead’s Laguna Beach, California, home. She allegedly injured herself after stepping onto a rug that was covering a hole. Belland claimed to have stumbled and injured her knee.

Zellweger’s name was not on the home’s deed, nor on Belland’s rental agreement, TMZ reported.

Belland claimed to have suffered “physical, economic and emotional injuries because of the fall.”

The owner of the home claims Anstead was required to “maintain the residence in every way relevant to this case.”

Anstead has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he “acted reasonably and performed all duties required of him under the rental agreement.”

Moving Forward

Shortly before news of the legal win was revealed, reports began circulating that the longtime couple are preparing to wed.

“Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are reviewing dates and locations and she has begun wedding dress shopping,” a source told In Touch on Monday, September 28.

The couple met in 2021 on the set of his show, “Celebrity IOU: Joyride.” Zellweger was the celebrity guest, as she helped remodel cars to honor her late publicist. The two hit it off, and their relationship progressed quickly.

Anstead was recently separated from ex-wife Christina Haack, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” a source told People in 2021. “Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

The insider added, “Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

The couple has maintained a private relationship over the last five years, sharing rare glimpses into their romance via social media.

In September 2025, Anstead expressed his love for his longtime partner while promoting the second season of “Born Mechanic.”

“One of the many, many things that attracts me to Ren is that she’s a hands-on car girl. It’s really cool that we met on a car show. She welded—I mean, how cool is that?” he said in an interview with Hello! “She’s been a big influence on that; she’s very, very good at designing. So, I’m obviously going to take advice from the person who’s way better at houses than I am. I am constantly being advised, because she’s the greatest human I’ve ever met.”