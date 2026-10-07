HGTV Star Reveals Season 1 of Hit Show ‘Almost Killed Me’

HGTV star Alison Victoria is preparing to kick off the second season of her hit series, “Sin City Rehab.” However, the renovation pro admits she nearly called it quits after the first season.

“It’s premiere week, and I’m a nervous [expletive] wreck,” Victoria shared via her Substack on Tuesday, October 6 — one day ahead of the season 2 premiere. “It’s hard to put these feelings into words, so I’ll just wrap up my experience of the last 9 months of filming ‘Sin City Rehab’.”

She added, “I honestly never thought I would say yes to a season 2 in the first place given that season 1 almost killed me, but I’m a glutton for punishment. So when the opportunity presented itself (and after taking a much needed 6 months off), I said ‘let’s try this again.'”

Season 2

As season 2 of “Sin City Rehab” gets underway, is ready to take on her biggest projects yet.

“I moved back to Las Vegas a year ago, and I had a lot to prove,” she said in the season 2 trailer. “I fought for every deal, every partnership and I’ve proven that I belong here.”

Season 2 will feature nine brand new episodes as Victoria takes over Sin City.

“I didn’t come back to Vegas to play it safe. I came back to change the game and trust me, I’m just getting started,” she added.

“With each roll of the dice, [Alison] will contend with big egos, tough competition and wildly aggressive timelines all while taking on new business partners and juggling multiple high-risk flips,” the network states.

Aside from her real estate deals, the season will also document Victoria’s personal life—including her entrance into the beauty industry with the launch of her Greek Goddess Glow Drops.

Alison Takes Vegas

After six seasons of her hit show, “Windy City Rehab,” Victoria relocated from Chicago to Vegas for a change in scenery.

“📣📣They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas…but not this time. I’m back, and I’m ready to show the city, and myself, what I’m really made of,” she shared while promoting her show’s first season. “Bigger stakes. Bigger risks. Bigger payouts. Will it pay off?”

She opened up about her decision to move back to Vegas following a long legal battle.

“Some of my most important years were out in Las Vegas, and most people didn’t know that and don’t know that. I always had a house out here and I always kept a life out here, but I would just mainly kind of pop in and visit,” she told the House Beautiful in 2025

Victoria explained, “After what I went through with the multiple lawsuits and the building department in Chicago, it just… I don’t know how to explain it. It’s like you’re in a relationship, right? I was in a relationship with the city that I loved and lived in, and then it didn’t treat me well.”

She added that she “needed a break” and Vegas was the perfect location.

“I just needed to get out of there. I wasn’t my happiest self; I wasn’t living my best life,” she told the outlet. “”When I’m happy, I’m my most creative self. My creativity was dying in Chicago, and I felt that in my work.”