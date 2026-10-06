Christina Haack & Family Muddle Through Fall Heatwave & Enjoy Quality Time Together

HGTV star Christina Haack and her kids are soaking up the last few rays of summer. Though they weren’t quite expecting 100-degree weather in October, the family found ways to make it work.

As fans eagerly anticipate new episodes of “The Flip Off,” many feel content to watch Christina enjoy her life — especially the friendship she’s cultivated with Tarek and Heather El Moussa.

Christina Haack & Her Family Battle the Latest Heatwave

Over the summer, Christina Haack and her family had a blast. From double dates with the El Moussas to quality time with the kids, there was plenty to keep them all busy.

But now, fall has set in, and the family has faced an unexpected heatwave.

“A random week of 100 degree heat, 🤍🔥” the HGTV star captioned a new Instagram post.

In the first photo, her youngest son, Hudson, lounges in a beach chair with a hat over his face. Though the last days of summer heat looked overwhelming, the family still appeared to have a wonderful time together. They even got in the holiday spirit by dressing up their dog in a Chucky costume.

Christina Haack included photos featuring each of her children. Her son, Brayden, celebrated his 11th birthday over the summer and now has braces. Her daughter, Taylor, turned 16 in September and bears a striking resemblance to her mother.

And of course, she had some romantic alone time with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.

“The best week ❤️” Larocca remarked in the comments.

Fans loved seeing the family live their best lives, even if they were a bit uncomfortable in the sweltering heat.

“Life is sweet 🥂” a fan chimed in.

“Am I the only one who can’t stand this heat? Everyone else seems so ‘cool’ about it. Homesick for fall :)” another added.

After a successful first season, HGTV renewed “The Flip Off” for a second season. Over the summer, Christina Haack was hard at work facing off against Tarek and Heather El Moussa.

While season two still doesn’t have a premiere date, fans hope to see it return sometime before the end of the year. After the teams finish flipping houses, production needs time to edit the series.

“We’re actually filming season two right now,” Heather El Moussa shared with fans in July, as per TV Insider. “But because we are flipping houses, sometimes we have to take a little, tiny hiatus and let the house catch up because, you know, it’s construction and things can take a little bit longer, especially in a competition. There’s things that happen. But, yeah. So, we’re filming season two right now.”

Many viewers hope to see Christina Haack win the competition and bragging rights after losing to her ex-husband in the first season.

Until then, Christina has no shortage of projects to occupy her time. She has her own champagne label, Clé Cachée, and an interior design business with her friend, Kylie Wing.

Fans look forward to seeing what the HGTV star comes up with next.