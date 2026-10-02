HGTV Star Bravely Reveals Cervical Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Truly Believe the Best is Yet to Come’

Esteemed designer Eilyn Jimenez, star of HGTV‘s “Divided By Design,” is thanking fans for an outpouring of support after revealing on September 28, 2026, that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and has quietly undergone treatment.

A month after turning 37 in late August, Jimenez posted a photo of herself in the hospital, with a lengthy reflection on the last year, which began with the tragic death of her and husband Ray Jimenez‘s beloved dog, Aria, while they were traveling. She wrote that 36 “began with one of the deepest losses of my life – saying goodbye to Aria on my birthday last year – and soon after, a cervical cancer diagnosis that changed the way I looked at life, time, and what truly matters.”

HGTV’s Eilyn Jimenez Says She ‘Overcame Cancer’

Eilyn, who is the founder of Sire Design in Miami, did not specify how doctors treated her cervical cancer diagnosis. According to Mayo Clinic, it’s often “first treated with surgery to remove the cancer,” and sometimes requires radiation or chemotherapy. Eilyn did acknowledge in her post that she chose to keep her social media “a highlight reel of the beautiful moments” and free of any mention of what she was going through behind the scenes.

Many fans have wondered whether “Divided by Design” would return after airing in late 2024 and early 2025. Eilyn and Ray also served as judges on the 6th season of “Rock the Block,” but had since remained mum about their status with the network.

Eilyn’s cancer journey prompted her to be wholly focused on prioritizing what matters. She wrote, “This year asked me to grow in ways I never expected: as a woman, a wife, a friend, and a leader,” Jimenez wrote in her post. “It challenged me to look inward, take accountability, set boundaries, and become more intentional about the person I want to be. Through therapy, prayer, and a deeper relationship with God, I learned more about myself than I have in the last 36 years.”

“So while 36 may have started painfully,” she continued, “it is ending on such a beautiful high note. I overcame cancer. I grew closer to God. I became more grounded in who I am, what I value, and how I want to move through this life.”

Feeling hopeful about her future, Eilyn wrote that she wants to “keep chasing the dreams placed on my heart, loving the people around me well, and choosing kindness – even when it isn’t the easiest choice” and closed her post by writing, “Here’s to 37 – and to everything still waiting for me. I truly believe the best is yet to come 🤍”

In the comment section, Ray called his wife of nearly seven years “the strongest, most beautiful, uplifting woman I know.”

Eilyn Jimenez Says Response to Her Diagnosis Brought ‘Tears to My Eyes’

HGTV HGTV couple Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, who star on “Divided By Design”

Thousands responded to Eilyn’s brave share, and she later wrote in the comment section how much the outpouring of love touched her.

“I’ve been reading through every single one of your comments, and they brought tears to my eyes,” she wrote. “I felt so much love – not only from the people closest to me, but from people I’ve never even met. Every birthday wish, prayer, and kind word meant more than I can put into words. Thank you for taking a moment to share your kindness with me.”

She continued, “The world is such a beautiful place when we choose to see the kindness in it – and to be kind to one another. You reminded me of that in the loveliest way. I’m so grateful for each of you and will carry your love with me into this next chapter. 🤍”