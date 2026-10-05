Erin Napier Shares Rare Photos & Videos of Daughters in Latest Life Update

Erin Napier is welcoming the fall season and sharing the latest photos and videos of her daughters Helen and Mae as they kick off another year of homeschooling. The HGTV star gave a mini life update and even shared a video of her husband Ben hard at “work.”

As the Napiers are easing into the school year, they’re also looking forward to some dropping temperatures and fall fun. On October 4, Erin took to Instagram to give fans a peek at what they’ve been up to.

“Late September, still waiting for a crispy morning, braids, baby’s first science fair project, Helen’s horse doodle, yard ‘work,’ full moon and wild dogs, poetry, soup,” she wrote in the caption.

She included a photo of her daughter’s braided hair, a video of Mae’s school project about rocks, Helen’s art, and a video of Ben sporting a backpack leaf blower and giving one of the girls a blast of air.

Fans flooded the comments section to share their appreciation for seeing these family moments, requests for the HGTV star’s soup recipe, and interest in the poem she included in her post.

“Helen definitely got your artistic talent! Love the bts with the fam! ❤️🐴” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted, “I think every dad turns into a big kid when they get a backpack blower 😂 (our kids love getting blown in the face too!).”

In response to one fan who asked, “Who wrote the poem? Where can we find it,” Erin shared, “I haven’t had luck finding the author. Pinterest served it up to me!”

Those looking for the soup recipe got a bit of insight from Erin, who explained, “I can’t remember where I found it, but it was supposed to be gnocchi and I only had seashells. Chicken, carrots, onions, celery, a very rich heavy cream sauce and chicken broth.”

“Your sweet girls sound like they have inherited their mom’s and dad’s artistic, creative, and scientific genes,” one person commented. “Beautiful work. Bravo!! 😍👏”

One commenter noted, “Your family and your family days are nourishment for the soul.🙏❤️.”

“Look how big your girls are getting! Oh my! Who said they could grow up so fast?! ❤️❤️” another fan noted.

One of her followers wrote, “You know, I think you’ve gotten a lot of undeserved crap for home schooling your girls over time. As far as I can see, you are giving them a really wonderful experience that they will value the rest of their lives. Good on you. I wish I saw more of this out in the ether.”

Erin Napier Defends Decision to Homeschool Daughters

On September 9, Erin took to Instagram to share a look at Ben teaching their youngest daughter.

“Imagine having the best elementary history, Bible, math and poetry teacher ever who tells you stories about the world that make you want to go see them in real life while you listen to spaghetti western soundtracks and that’s homeschool with @scotsman.co,” the HGTV star wrote in the caption.

While many fans praised the Napiers for their homeschooling decision, there were a few critics in the comments section.

Erin defended the decision that’s working best for their family. “Is everyone in the real world the exact same age, in one place together every day? No. Our kids interact with all ages every day in sports, art classes, dance classes, field trips, coming on set with us, and working together to do their chores every day,” she explained. “I know it’s what is familiar to you, but it is absolutely not the only way.”

She also noted, “My social skills had to be learned sitting still in a room with people my age, many who had extremely limited or poor parenting at home, in my most formative and vulnerable years. I thank God my parents were so influential on me!”