HGTV’s Schedule for October 2026 Includes the Return of a Fan-Favorite Show

The October 2026 HGTV schedule is here and there are plenty of great options for the spooky season. Check out when to find new episodes this month as well as the return of a fan-favorite series.

Returning HGTV Fan-Favorite Show Premiering in October 2026

A new season of an HGTV favorite comes to the network in October — and it promises plenty of drama.

“Sin City Rehab” returns on October 7 at 9 p.m. ET with Alison Victoria promising “insane” renovations in season 2.

On September 3, Victoria took to Instagram to share an update about “Sin City Rehab.”

“We’re almost at the finish line on Season 2 of @sincityrehab and these houses are turning out INSANE,” she noted in the caption. “Bigger, bolder, and somehow the denim is keeping up.”

“And yes … I linked the jeans. Shop them through my ShopMy link in bio,” Victoria added.

In one photo, she stood in front of cabinet doors laid out on the floor, and another photo showed the designer adding ivy to a wall.

According to an HGTV press release for “Sin City Rehab” season 2, Victoria “navigates make or break renovations and business decisions while building her design business out West.”

“With each roll of the dice, she will contend with big egos, tough competition and wildly aggressive timelines all while taking on new business partners and juggling multiple high-risk flips,” the release shared.

On September 27, Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse at the challenges she’s faced behind the scenes of her show.

“I’m almost done filming ‘Sin City Rehab.’ It has been the hardest I’ve ever worked in my life,” she explained. “It has tested me in ways that I never thought I would ever be tested.”

“This season has just been a full on struggle,” Victoria shared. “And I am very proud of what the episodes are because they are the truth. It’s not a conventional show. And it’s not always what you see on HGTV. So, please give me some grace and be kind because this season tested me in ways that I don’t ever want to be tested again.”

New Episodes of HGTV Shows Also Air in October 2026

Several shows that launched in August and September continue to air new episodes throughout the month.

“A Very Haunted Renovation” premiered on September 15 and continues with new episodes airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET in October.

“House Shock” kicked off on September 22 and continues to air new episodes Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET in October.

“Botched Homes” premiered on September 2 and new episodes continue to air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET in October.

“Scariest House in America” season 3 premiered in September and will continue on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET through the month, with the season finale scheduled for October 23.

“Roast My Rental” premiered in the summer and will air its final episode of season 1 on Friday, October 2 at 10 p.m ET.

New episodes of “House Hunters” and “House Hunters International” will also air each week in October.