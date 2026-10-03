Jasmine Roth Reveals What Has Her Nervous Ahead of Third Baby

Jasmine Roth is opening up about the memories making her nervous as she prepares to welcome her third daughter.

The HGTV star shared a heartfelt Instagram post Friday, Oct. 2, explaining why reaching four weeks before her due date has brought up unexpected emotions.

Roth Bravely Opens Up

Roth, who is pregnant with her third child, also shared a carousel of photos with her message.

“Today I’m 4 weeks from my due date, but I’m nervous for a totally different reason than you might think,” she wrote.

Roth explained that the same point in her previous pregnancies was followed by major, unexpected changes.

In 2020, Roth was pregnant with her first daughter while she and her husband, Scott, were filming the first season of her HGTV series, “Help! I Wrecked My House.” Four weeks before her due date, the production sent them home as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread.

“I was 4 weeks from my due date when we were sent home ‘out of an abundance of caution’ as Covid began to take hold,” Roth wrote. “It was March 18, 2020. A day that for most of us was the beginning of a very tough time.”

At first, Roth expected the break from work to be temporary. But as the weeks passed, she realized she would not return to filming before giving birth.

“It was one of the first (of many many in that first birth experience) that I had to ‘let go’ and just accept it was out of my control,” she wrote.

Roth gave birth to her first daughter, Hazel, on April 21, 2020, during the early months of the pandemic. She described the experience as frightening and unlike what she and Scott had expected.

“We couldn’t have visitors, we had nobody to help us at home, and there were no answers in regard to what was next,” she wrote.

Although the family found positive moments during the difficult period, Roth said it took time to process the experience. She said it was more than three years before she and Scott felt ready to try for another child.

Roth’s Second Child Was Born Early

Her second pregnancy brought a completely different set of challenges. Roth said the family decided to relocate to Utah, resulting in several moves while she was pregnant. Their plans changed again when they ended up living in a short-term rental while she worked on building their home.

Then, four weeks before her due date, Roth went into labor.

“I was 4 weeks from my due date when I had an exceptionally fast (under 2 hours total) labor and delivered our preemie baby,” she wrote.

Because Roth expected her second birth to resemble her first, the early arrival caught her off guard. She also said she struggled with guilt over whether something she had done or failed to do contributed to the premature birth.

The first months with her second daughter were also difficult as the family learned how to care for a small baby with medical complications.

Now, two years later, Roth is approaching the same four-week milestone again.

“Now here we are two years later trying to stay cautiously optimistic,” she wrote. “I’m not sure how this birth will go but I know at least I’m coming at it from a place of humility and very low expectations.”

Roth said she is reminding herself that there is no way to know exactly what the next few weeks will bring.

“And at 4 weeks out, I just keep reminding myself that anything can happen and to be open to whatever the next couple of weeks might look like,” she wrote.