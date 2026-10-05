HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch October 5-11, 2026

HGTV is settling into its October schedule, and this week brings several new series and episodes to the lineup. There are still plenty of familiar favorites around, but the network is also making room for some newer shows as the fall programming gets into full swing

Yep, there’s quite a bit to keep track of this week. Honestly, it’s a nice mix of returning favorites and newer programming without completely turning the schedule upside down.

Canva HGTV Schedule Promo Photo

New Shows & Episodes to Watch This Week

Monday features reruns of fan favorites, including “My Lottery Dream Home.” Then, Tuesday starts things off with new episodes of three shows: “A Very Haunted Renovation,” “House Shock,” and “House Hunters International.”

Wednesday brings the return of “Sin City Rehab” for Season 2. Friday is arguably the biggest night for new programming, with “My House Has a Secret” making its HGTV debut alongside a new episode of “Scariest House in America.”

The weekend is a little more familiar, with “House Hunters” taking up much of the schedule. There are still new episodes to catch, though, so viewers who like following the latest home searches have plenty to choose from.

Let’s be real, the biggest changes this week come from the new and returning series. And a few new additions give the October lineup a little more personality as HGTV settles into its fall programming.

Here’s the full HGTV schedule for October 5-11, 2026. All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Monday, October 5, 2026

Monday is taking a quieter approach as HGTV continues transitioning into its autumn schedule. There are still several hours of familiar programming, but this is definitely more of a ‘catch-up on reruns kind of night’ than anything else.

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

8:00pm & 9:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

10:00pm & 10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Tuesday picks up the pace with three new episodes in a row. There’s a new renovation challenge, another surprise-filled project, and an international house hunt to close out the night.

6:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

7:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation”

8:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation” (New) Season 1, Episode 4: “A Game of Haunts”

“The four remaining designers split into two teams to transform the attic into both a spooky speakeasy and a gothic game room. But first, a spine-tingling game brings haunted surprises, pushing their nerves and upcycled feature projects to the limit.”

9:00pm: “House Shock” (New) Season 1, Episode 3: “Baby on Board, Reno Underway”

“A wife surprises her firefighter husband with a kitchen renovation while he’s away. But will the soon-to-be dad enjoy his vacation, or will anxiety about leaving his pregnant wife alone bring him home early and spoil the surprise?”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 210, Episode 11: “Striking Gold on the Gold Coast”

“With a new job on the Gold Coast, a California family turns their dream life into a permanent reality in Australia. He wants a home with a garage that’s close to work, but she’s looking for plenty of room and doesn’t mind splurging for the right place.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Wednesday brings another “House Hunters” block and a new episode of “Botched Homes.” But, the biggest change is the return of a familiar renovation series for another season.

6:00pm: “House Shock”

7:00pm & 7:30pm: “House Hunters”

8:00pm: “House Hunters: Grand Alaska”

9:00pm: “Sin City Rehab” (New, Season Premiere) Season 2, Episode 1: “The Future of Kitchen Design”

“A flashy Vegas realtor has big expectations for a dream kitchen that looks nothing like anything traditional. But when the homeowner’s scammed out of his custom cabinets, the entire project nearly falls apart.”

10:00pm: “Botched Homes” (New) Season 1, Episode 6: “Welcome to the Swamp”

“Charlie transforms a college frat house into an elegant family home, and Courtney attempts to combine the homeowner’s coastal taste with modern decor. On another project, Charlie uncovers a nasty surprise nesting just beneath the client’s banana-inspired bathroom.”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, October 8, 2026

Thursday evening starts with familiar favorites, then shifts toward international house hunting, with a couple new episodes in primetime.

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

8:00pm & 8:30pm: “House Hunters International“

9:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 7: “The Kid’s Got Talent”

“Families move to France and New Zealand so superstar children can pursue their athletic dreams. But as these talented kids reach for the sky, their parents aim to keep them grounded in the reality of adjusting to life abroad.”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 210, Episode 7: “Ready to Reset in Pontevedra, Spain”

“With job pressure affecting her health and his career feeling unfulfilled, a Maryland couple looks for a total life reset with their son in relaxed Pontevedra, Spain. He prefers a place with no projects, but she’s open to taking on a renovation.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

@househunters A dream job prompts a family of four to leave California and start anew in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. With the shift to a single income, they’ll need to decide whether to commit to a new life in a tight space, or to tighten their finances. Tight Space or Tight Finances in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Episode Part 1 | House Hunters | HGTV ♬ original sound – hgtvhousehunters

Friday, October 9, 2026

Friday brings one of the most notable additions of the week with the premiere of “My House Has a Secret.” Before that, “Scariest House in America” gets another new episode, followed by a fresh “House Hunters” installment.

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

8:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

9:00pm: “Scariest House in America” (New) Season 3, Episode 4: “Scares of the Mysterious Midwest”

“Retta’s journey to find scary takes her to the Mysterious Midwest where four homes contend for a chance at a $150,000 makeover by designer Alison Victoria! It’s between a ghostly home with a history of squatters, a Victorian full of ghosts and dolls, a historical haunt from the 1800s, and a large creepy home that’s bananas.”

10:00pm: “My House Has a Secret” (New, Series Premiere) Season 1, Episode 1: “The Caves Beneath and Buried in the Past”

“A homeowner explores a massive, unexplored cavern system hidden below her closet in Virginia. And in Pennsylvania, a couple opens boarded-up fireplaces in their fixer-upper and discover old spaces that may hold treasure.”

10:30pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 280, Episode 5: “Alice in FOMOland”

“A married couple is desperate to escape their cramped condo in Fairfax, Virginia. She’s their agent with market-driven FOMO and is willing to spend big, but her cautious husband is fighting to protect his snowboarding lifestyle with a lower-priced home.”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Saturday is another comfortable night for “House Hunters” fans, with several hours of the franchise leading into a new episode. “Scariest House in America” also reruns later in the evening.

6:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 280, Episode 6: “Show Dog House”

“A buyer with high expectations keeps his show dog’s needs top priority as they search for a home in Kansas City, Missouri. He’s on a first-time-buyer’s budget, so he’ll need to decide whether to compromise on price, location, or his dog’s demands.”

10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

@househunters A plastic surgeon and her husband seek a new home for their family in Atlanta; they’re looking for outdoor space for their daughter and room to accommodate his mother, but she’s pushing for glam details and doesn’t mind spending more to get it. Plastic Surgeon Glam in Atlanta – Episode Part 1 | House Hunters | HGTV ♬ original sound – hgtvhousehunters

Sunday, October 11, 2026

Sunday keeps things fairly familiar, with a few beachfront house hunting reruns early in the evening before several hours of “House Hunters.” A new episode closes out the week with another buyer search.

6:00pm & 6:30pm: “Beachfront Bargain Hunt”

7:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 279, Episode 13: “Gotta Find Peace of Mind”

“After seeing 40 properties with no success, a couple can’t come to terms on what to buy in Atlanta. One wants a vintage charmer and doesn’t mind projects, but the other’s only ever rented, and he’s insisting on a move-in ready condo with an HOA.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

More New HGTV Programming to Check Out

With October officially underway, HGTV is clearly starting to make more room for its newer programming. “Sin City Rehab” is back for Season 2, while “My House Has a Secret” gets its first chance to make an impression with its series premiere.

It seems like the network is finding a good balance between those new additions and the shows viewers already know. And honestly, that makes this week pretty easy to navigate, even with several premieres and new episodes in the mix.

The schedule is also still packed with familiar favorites, so there’s no need to completely rethink your HGTV routine. Let’s be real, sometimes you just want to turn on “House Hunters” and see what kind of impossible wish list someone has brought to the table.

Yep, October is off to a busy start on HGTV. And there’s plenty to watch on primetime throughout the week.