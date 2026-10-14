HGTV Announces New Christmas Home Decorating Competition Show

HGTV is getting into the holiday spirit with a new design competition premiering in November 2026! Here’s everything to know about the festive “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown,” including the unique premise, host, and its premiere date.

HGTV Announces ‘Big Bargain Holiday Showdown’

On October 13, the HGTV Instagram account shared the details of an upcoming holiday themed competition show.

“Get ready to deck the halls! Skating legend Tara Lipinski is hosting our new Christmas design competition #BigBargainHolidayShowdown!” the caption noted.

“In each episode, two teams of friends, family & neighbors will have just 48 hours and $500 each to transform one room in their home into a stunning winter-themed wonderland,” the caption added. “Tune in for the premiere Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 9|8c! 🎄”

An HGTV press release shares more details about the fun new show.

“Olympic gold medalist figure skater, TV personality and sports broadcaster Tara Lipinski will challenge Christmas fanatics to create Yuletide magic on a dime in HGTV’s new competition series ‘Big Bargain Holiday Showdown,’ premiering Tuesday, November 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT,” the release notes.

Over six episodes, “two teams of friends, family and neighbors will battle to prove who has the most holiday spirit without blowing their shoestring budget.”

The press release explains, “With the help of DIY experts, Ashley Dixon and Clinton Tharp, the teams will have just 48 hours and $500 each to transform one room in their home into a stunning winter-themed wonderland using ingenious design hacks, custom projects and smart spending.”

Judges will be on hand to determine who emerges the holiday decorating victor, with a cash prize awarded as well as “a surprise from Santa.”

According to the press release, the premiere episode sees “two friendly design business rivals” face off and “test their dazzling design prowess and dream up their own White Christmas.”

“They’ll go head-to-head to transform their homes into sparkling frosty dreamlands with glittering crafts, bargain finds and plenty of merry magic,” HGTV shares. “As the season continues, the teams will face-off in Christmas-themed clashes including: 12 Days of Christmas, Naughty and Nice, Santa’s Workshop, Retro Christmas and Tartan Christmas.”

Fans Share Excitement Over New Holiday Decorating Show

In the press release, Lipinski explains, “I’ve spent my whole life being judged on ice. Now I’m trading the ice for a whole new type of winter competition to prove you don’t need a Santa-sized budget to make some serious holiday magic.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the HGTV Instagram post, sharing their excitement over the new show and the perfect choice for its host.

“I’m ready for Christmas now!!!” one fan wrote.

Another fan shared, “Starting to feel a ‘little like Christmas’Tara. 👏🙏🎄❤”

Other fans gushed, “I can’t wait!!!!” and “Really looking forward to this. ❤️Tara❤️.”

“Omg, I was made for this show, hahaha!! Cannot wait to watch 🎄,” another excited commenter shared.

One fan noted, “Wish I had seen this was going to happen before so I could have applied. I love Christmas and Tara!”