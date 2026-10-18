HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Reveals Why She Chose an Unmedicated Birth for Baby No. 3

Jasmine Roth and her husband, Brett, recently welcomed their third daughter. Chloe Lou Roth was born on October 7 at 10:33 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. The HGTV star is opening up about her unmedicated birth experience, revealing that she discovered she was having contractions during a routine doctor’s appointment.

Jasmine Roth & Husband Welcome Baby No. 3

On October 16, the People Instagram account announced the Roth family’s happy baby news.

“Jasmine Roth’s family has grown!” the caption shared. “The HGTV star and her husband, Brett Roth, have welcomed their third baby together, another girl, a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.”

The caption added, “Chloe Lou Roth was born on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10:33 p.m. in an unmedicated birth. She weighed 6 lbs., 11 oz., measured 19 inches long and joins big sisters Hazel Lynn and Darla Rose.”

The HGTV Instagram account also shared the announcement and more photos.

“The Roth family just got a little bigger! 💕 Jasmine Roth welcomed her third baby girl, Chloe Lou, on October 7,” the account shared in the caption. “Mom and baby are happy, healthy and already surrounded by lots of love. 🥰”

Jasmine Roth Shares Her Birth Story

Roth provided an update to HGTV following Chloe’s arrival, explaining, “Mom and baby are home, healthy and happy. Sisters are in love. Dad is tired. We can’t wait to see how all these girls find their place.”

At her weekly doctor’s appointment, the HGTV star discovered she was having contractions without feeling them. “From there, we [went to labor and delivery],” she explained. Nine hours later, they welcomed Chloe.

“I’m glad I didn’t leave the hospital [after my appointment], because it gave me a chance to get in the right headspace and have the ‘calm’ birth I was hoping for this time around,” Roth noted.

The “Roast My Rental” star shared that Hazel was quick to help, while Darla was a little more reserved.

“Darla was a bit more hesitant but kept saying ‘baby’ in her little two year old voice and wanted to touch her soft hair,” Roth shared.

She also noted that she had a very different birth experience this time around. “I now fully understand no two births are the same,” Roth said. Hazel was induced at 39 weeks and she had an epidural, while Darla was an unmedicated birth because she suddenly went into labor at 36 weeks.

“This time around, I wasn’t opposed to anything, but I couldn’t ignore how much better I felt from a recovery standpoint after Darla’s unmedicated birth compared to my first experience,” she said, noting that she had taken birthing classes in preparation.

The HGTV star shared, “The opportunity to have a doula this time was really helpful because she was able to coach me through what was happening. This third and final delivery was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

“But now that Chloe’s here, and I’m recovering nicely, I have no regrets,” Roth added. “That said, if I had to do it again tomorrow, I’d probably opt for the epidural at the very beginning. Ha!”

Fans shared their own unmedicated birth experiences in the comments section of the baby announcement post.

“I did it with twins in 1990. It wasn’t exactly planned that way but after all the recovery and balancing the first couple of weeks I was pretty proud of myself as Jasmine is!!!” one fan wrote.

Other fans commented, “It’s a normal delivery without medication … I had two, 1994 and 1996” and “Maybe there wasn’t time [for an epidural]! Happened to me!”