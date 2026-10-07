Jasmine Roth Spills on Filming ‘Top Secret Show’ Ahead of Baby No. 3

Jasmine Roth is just two weeks away from giving birth to her third daughter with husband Brett Roth. However, pregnancy has not slowed her down.

Just days after the finale of “Roast my Rental,” Jasmine announced that she had secretly been filming another project throughout her pregnancy.

“On Friday, I finished shooting my most recent show,” she shared via Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, later calling it a “top secret show”. “Here are some things I tried this pregnancy and how I’d rate them.”

‘Top Secret Show’

While little is known of this “top secret show,” Jasmine admitted she is “officially ready” for maternity leave.

Throughout the last eight months of pregnancy, she has taken on the impossible, including a “solo trip” to Hawaii with her daughters, Hazel and Darla. She also enjoyed day dates with her husband at ultrasound appointments.

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star documented her entire pregnancy journey, knowing it would be her last.

“It only takes a second to take a selfie and I know older me will look back at these photos and smile,” she shared.

In addition to family time at home, including dinners, date nights and playing in the snow with her kids, Jasmine also “travelled for work. A lot.”

Despite missing her kids and husband, she admitted that she loves her job and feels “so lucky to be able to help people.”

The busy mom—in addition to her super secret new project—also “started a brand new HGTV show called ‘Roast My Rental'” which was filmed in California.

“You are the best HGTV has. I hope they appreciate you!!” one fan commented.

Baby No. 3

Jasmine found out she was pregnant with baby No. 3 the morning after Super Bowl Sunday.

“I was completely shocked and instantly emotional,” she told People in May. “It took us over a year to get pregnant with our second daughter, Darla, and we needed medical intervention, so a spontaneous pregnancy was the last thing I expected. I immediately ran downstairs to tell my husband, and he had the exact same reaction — total disbelief mixed with excitement.”

When it comes to baby names for the couple’s third girl, fans have been tossing out ideas in her comments section that fit Jasmine and Brett’s rules.

“We’ve followed two rules with our girls’ names, and I stand by them. First, the name must be phonetic and relatively straightforward to spell,” she explained. “If there are five different spellings, it’s probably out. Hazel and Darla both passed that test.”

Roth added, “The second is what we call ‘The Supreme Court Test’ — basically, the name must sound believable for someone sitting on the Supreme Court someday. It’s been especially helpful because our oldest is currently lobbying hard for the name ‘Cupcake.'”

“Vera, Iris or Mabel,” one fan commented on Jasmine’s latest post.

Others tossed out names like “Ruby, Maisie, Dolly, Ava, Grace, Olivia, Millie, or Poppy.”

“You seem to gravitate toward older names, so…Violet, Lily, Madeleine,Sophie,” a third follower wrote.

Daisy or lily or Rose were also floated around.