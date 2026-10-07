HGTV Contractor Passes Away After Tragic Hiking Accident — Our Hearts Go Out

Kalem Peter Kazarian — known for his appearance on the 2019 HGTV show “Go Big or Go Home” — has passed away after a hiking accident in California.

Kazarian was 52 years old.

Rest in Peace

The Fresno-based contractor died while hiking Mount Whitney on Monday, October 5, according to The New York Post. He was found deceased in Sequoia National Park, the Tulares County Coroner’s Office told NYP.

Kazarian was featured in the pilot episode of “Go Big or Go Home” in May 2019, alongside stars Nick and Koko Chandler.

The contractor, who owned Kazarian Custom Homes, was married to Jonelle Kazarian for nearly 30 years. The pair shared three children.

According to the National Park Service website, “Mt. Whitney lies on the boundary of Sequoia National Park and Inyo National Forest. Most people who climb Mt. Whitney start from the east side of the Sierra and remain in Inyo National Forest throughout their hike.”

“Because it is the most frequently climbed mountain peak in the Sierra Nevada, a permit system is in place to minimize the impact of day-hikers on the Mt. Whitney backcountry,” the website explains. “All hikers entering the Mt. Whitney zone, including day-hikers, are required to obtain a permit.”

Deaths on the Mount Whitney Trail are not uncommon, with an average of one to two deaths reported each year.

Kazarian was an avid climber, with his adventures often featured on his wife’s social media profile. Earlier this summer, Jonelle shared a video from their climb of White Mountain Peak.

“⛰️Keep Climbing ⛰️” she captioned the post atop the 14,252-foot peak. Mt. Whitney’s peak is 14,505 feet.

What Is ‘Go Big or Go Home’?

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The pilot of “Go Big or Go Home” premiered in May 2019. However, the show never got picked up for a full series.

“We were at home and Nick was sitting at his computer. I heard him yell. I was in the hallway, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I got this email! Casting Home Renovation Duo. Should I respond?'” Koko recalled during an appearance on CBS 47 ahead of the series premiere. “And there was probably a good like three-minute pause, thinking like, ‘Hmm…what do I say here?'”

She teased, “Nick just has a lot of ideas all the time. And they’re not always great.”

Ultimately, they responded and received a response. After a series of interviews, a production crew came out to film a trailer over the course of two days.

After the show did not get picked up for a full season, Kazarian — who is described as “a natural teacher, leader, visionary, and one of the hardest workers — brought the couple on to his custom home building team.

“Meet Koko! Married to Nick (one of our project managers), she’s also the mom to two wonderful boys, Atticus and Clive,” the company shared via Instagram in September 2019. “Like Nick, Koko comes with a variety of experience from running camps for families with disabilities to a background in all areas of design. Her husband testifies that ‘She can turn all chaos into carefully organized machines! She loves to serve people by bringing her design expertise to helping them experience a more peaceful and life giving space.’ It’s been great having the Chandlers on our team!”