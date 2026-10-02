Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Gives His 10 Spooky Season Movie Recommendations for 2026

When actor Robert Englund talks about horror movies, everyone should listen. The man is a bona fide legend of the genre.

Not only has Englund, 79, played the iconic slasher killer Freddy Krueger in no less than eight theatrical movies from 1984 until 2003 (in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise and the “Freddy vs Jason” crossover, of course), he also played him in the television anthology series “Freddy’s Nightmares” from 1988 until 1990, and in a 2018 episode of period sitcom “The Goldbergs.”

Moreover, he’s appeared in countless additional horror movies over the years. They include 1976’s “Eaten Alive,” 1981’s “Dead & Buried” and “Galaxy of Terror,” 1989’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” 1993’s “Night Terrors,” 1995’s “The Mangler,” 1997’s “Wishmaster,” 1998’s “Urban Legend,” 2006’s “Hatchet” and “Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon,” and 2008’s “Zombie Strippers!”

That’s why the fact Englund’s selection of ten horror movies we should all watch this Halloween season is so relevant.

Englund took to his Instagram account to share his recommendations with this 282,000 followers. They’re an eclectic mix of older and newer offerings and we’ll take you through them all.

Weapons (2025)

Robert Englund’s first pick is Zach Cregger’s brilliant 2025 supernatural mystery horror movie “Weapons.”

IMDb synopsis: “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%.

Cast: Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Frailty (2001)

Next up, Englund picks the 2001 Southern Gothic psychological horror film “Frailty,” which Bill Paxton both directed and stars in.

IMDb synopsis: “A mysterious man arrives at the offices of an FBI agent and recounts his childhood: how his religious fanatic father received visions telling him to destroy people who were in fact “demons.””

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%.

Cast: Bill Paxton, Matthew McConaughey, Powers Boothe, Luke Askew, Jeremy Sumpter, Matt O’Leary.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, The Roku Channel, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

May (2002)

Englund’s third recommendation is Lucky McKee’s 2002 psychological body horror film “May.”

IMDb synopsis: “A socially awkward veterinary assistant with a lazy eye and obsession with perfection descends into depravity after developing a crush on a boy with perfect hands.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%.

Cast: Angela Bettis, Jeremy Sisto, James Duval, Merle Kennedy, Kevin Gage, Anna Faris.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Tubi, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Hold the Dark (2018)

Jeremy Saulnier’s 2018 horror-adjacent neo-Western action thriller “Hold the Dark” is Englund’s next choice.

IMDb synopsis: “After the deaths of three children suspected to be killed by wolves, writer Russell Core is hired by the mother of a missing six-year-old boy to track down and locate her son in the Alaskan wilderness.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%.

Cast: Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgård, James Badge Dale, Riley Keough, Julian Black Antelope, Beckam Crawford.

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video (link to all at Just Watch).

The Last Showing (2014)

Directed by Phil Hawkins, the first of Englund’s own movies to be recommended by the man himself is 2014’s British independent psychological horror “The Last Showing.”

IMDb synopsis: “A couple trapped in a cinema are manipulated into becoming unwilling actors in a film being captured by CCTV cameras.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A.

Cast: Robert Englund, Finn Jones, Emily Berrington, Keith Allen, Malachi Kirby, Chris Geere.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Sinners (2025)

Ryan Coogler’s outstanding 2025 Academy Award-winning vampire horror movie “Sinners” is next on Englund’s list.

IMDb synopsis: “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%.

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Delroy Lindo.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Englund’s next choice is Roman Polanski’s iconic 1968 supernatural psychological horror movie “Rosemary’s Baby.”

IMDb synopsis: “A young woman suspects her neighbors have sinister plans for her pregnancy.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%.

Cast: Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, Sidney Blackmer, Maurice Evans, Ralph Bellamy.

Where to watch: Paramount Plus, AMC, Fubo, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Obsession (2025)

The newest film on Englund’s list, the star’s next choice is Curry Barker’s 2025 supernatural horror flick “Obsession.”

IMDb synopsis: “After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%.

Cast: Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, Andy Richter.

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Sisters (1972)

Brian De Palma’s 1972 neo-noir psychological horror movie “Sisters” is Englund’s next choice.

IMDb synopsis: “A small-time reporter tries to convince the police that she saw a murder in the apartment across from hers.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%.

Cast: Margot Kidder, Jennifer Salt, Charles Durning, Bill Finley, Lisle Wilson.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Version (2006)

Another of Englund’s own movies, Scott Glosserman’s 2006 mockumentary black comedy slasher movie “Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon” is the Freddy Krueger actor’s final pick.

IMDb synopsis: “The next great killer and psychopath has given a documentary film crew exclusive access to his life as he plans his reign of terror over the quiet town of Glen Echo.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%.

Cast: Nathan Baesel, Angela Goethals, Scott Wilson, Kate Lang Johnson, Ben Pace, Britain Spelling, Zelda Rubinstein, Robert Englund.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (link to all at Just Watch).

You have to admit, that’s a fabulous list — of course, you should expect nothing less from a master of horror like Robert Englund.

If you were struggling to choose your spooky season viewing for this year, you could do a lot worse than opting to watch his recommendations.

Robert Englund’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.