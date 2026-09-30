‘One Day at a Time’ Star Glenn Scarpelli, 60, Shares Rare Photo for ‘Love Boat’ Bestie’s Milestone Birthday

During the peak of 1980s television, few young stars captured the hearts of prime-time viewers quite like Glenn Scarpelli and Jill Whelan.

As Scarpelli stole scenes as Alex Handris on Norman Lear’s beloved sitcom “One Day at a Time,” Whelan stole hearts every Saturday night as Vicki Stubing on “The Love Boat.” While they dominated rival network schedules, behind the scenes, the two stars formed a genuine, lifelong friendship that has outlasted decades in the Hollywood spotlight.

Glenn Scarpelli Honored His Bestie of Almost 40 Years As She Turned 60

Glenn Scarpelli shared a series of two images on , then and now, honoring former Lifetime star (“Wrong Swipe” Jill Whelan on her milestone birthday. He reflected on their long friendship and how much she means to him.

“Please help me wish one of my lifelong BFFs Jill Whelan a very HAPPY BIG 6OH!!!” Scarpelli declared. He contninued, “Jill, you finally caught up to me. What took you so long????”

The actor continued, “I’ll always treasure the crazy amounts of laughs we’ve had over the years and the incredible experiences we’ve shared. A list too long for a post. Happy birthday, Sweetheart. Many more wonderful memories to come. I Love You!”

The nostalgic tribute instantly struck a chord with retro TV fans, who flooded the comments to celebrate the unexpected crossover of two staple ’80s franchises. Decades after their iconic characters defined a golden era of family entertainment, Scarpelli’s heartfelt post proves that while television trends come and go, true friendship remains completely timeless.

“I was a fan of ‘One Day at a Time,’ and I saw you on one of the ‘Love Boat’ reruns not too long ago…I’m happy to see you on social media, You look fantastic,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Happy Birthday to Jill!! Love you both!!! And you both look amazing!!!”

“Awww love this! Happy Birthday, Jill!” exclaimed a third Facebook user. A fourth follower declared, “Welcome to the club, it’s great to see you both again.”

Glenn Scarpelli Played Three Different Characters During His ‘Love Boat’ Appearances

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Glenn Scarpelli was one of hundreds of actors who guest-starred on “The Love Boat” throughout its long run on ABC. The series, which told fictional stories of people who cruised aboard the MS Pacific Princess, ran from 1977 to 1987 and became a Saturday night staple for millions of households across America.

According to TV Maze, the actor appeared in three episodes overall.

The first was titled “Vicki’s Dilemma/Discount Romance/Loser and Still Champ.” The episode aired on March 5, 1983, and the actor played Mark Hammond.

Additionally, Scarpelli appeared in a Season 7 episode called “Prisoner of Love/Youth Takes a Holiday/Don’t Leave Home Without It,” which aired October 15, 1983. Finally, he starred as Alan Stevens in a Season 8 installment, “Getting Started/Daughter’s Dilemma/The Captain Wears Pantyhose,” which first aired February 16, 1985 where he played Boomer Panner.

Today, Glenn Scarpelli has successfully traded the hustle of Hollywood for the scenic beauty of Northern Arizona. As the founder and CEO of the Sedona Now Network, he creates local television programming highlighting the town’s art, culture, and lifestyle. He frequently connects with fans online, sharing the lifelong friends he made along the way.