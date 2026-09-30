Chris Hemsworth’s Daughter Wins Risky Competition, Prompts Strong Reaction From Jason Momoa — See Her in Action

Chris Hemsworth, 43, may be known for taking on physical movie roles and indulging in adrenaline-sparking hobbies, and it looks like his kids might be following in his footsteps when it comes to at least one of those traits.

If you want an example, just consider the fact that the actor’s daughter, India, 14, is a bull rider!

Granted, bull riding might be an arguably iffy acitivity for various reasons. For instance, it’s risky for both the rider and the animal. However, it’s something that the Marvel star’s daughter is not only participating in, but she’s also just won a competition, and her dad captured every second of the performance that even prompted a comments from another famous figure.

See India’s Winning Bull Ride

On Wednesday, September 30, Chris took to Instagram to share a couple of videos that were taken during a recent bull riding event. He added a caption, writing, “Just wanna say my daughter is a savage. Only girl in the comp and took home the win 💪 proud moment ❤️”

The first video shows shows India on the bull, holding on tightly with one arm as the animal bucks wildly. She stays on for quite a while before being thrown off the sizable beast and falling to the ground. Seemingly fine after the ride, she immediately gets back up as the bull moves away.

Chris also shared a second video, showing himself and India talking. After introducing her as a “champion bull rider,” he asks her how she’s feeling and if she’s going to hold on for seven seconds. She corrects him and says eight seconds.

While we’re not sure how long she did manage to hold on in order to take the win, her ride definitey impressed those who saw it, including a few celebrities, like DC star Jason Momoa, who commented on Chris’ post, saying, “Bro insane ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥”

India Gave Bull Riding a Go Last Year

If you’re wondering how India get into bullriding in the first place, back in January 2025, People reported that Chris and his wife, “Fast and Furious” franchise actress Elsa Pataky, 50, had taken two of their children, India, who was 12 at the time, “and one of their 10-year-old twin sons Sasha or Tristan — to the rodeo, where they put on their brave faces and took turns riding the bull.”

Elsa shared a post about the experience on Instagram two days earlier, adding a caption that told her social media followers, “Starting the year with a little bit of adrenaline! 🤣 Rodeo night!! I almost have a hard attack! 🙈”

The star also popped up a video that showed both of the kids giving bullriding a go.

Although we don’t know if that was the first time that the pair have been on a bull, it seems like it might have been a new experience for them both.

In the video, India can be seen going first, and although she doesn’t manage to star on the animal for too long, the ride obviously sparked an interest in the activity that she’s decided to pursue. And, considering the fact that she’s now staying on the bull for a few seconds longer — long enough to earn her a win — it seems like she’s pretty darn good at it!