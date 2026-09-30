Sydney Sweeney Looks Scorching in ‘Baywatch’-Esque Swimsuit on Scenic Adventure Break

The gorgeous Sydney Sweeney has recently enjoyed a scenic adventure break. On said break, she has absolutely rocked a red swimsuit reminiscent of the ones worn by the iconic ’90s stars of “Baywatch.” In fact, she could easily be channeling Pamela Anderson herself with her bombshell look.

Sweeney, 29, has played plenty of characters who’ve experienced high-octane scenarios and fear — the star has been in the Marvel superhero movie “Madame Web” and horror movies like “Along Came the Devil,” “Nocturne,” and “Immaculate,” after all — but she showed no sign of being scared in her latest action-packed photographs and videos from her getaway.

In a new social media post, daredevil Sweeney proves she’s an expert wakeboarder and appears to be having a fantastic time with her nearest and dearest.

Sydney Sweeney Looks to be Having a Fabulous Action-Packed Time

The beautiful Sydney Sweeney shared her post from her action-packed getaway with the 25.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of ten pictures and nine videos. They appear to have been taken in and around the scenic canyons and bodies of water near Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border, as the iconic Rainbow Bridge National Monument in southern Utah is in one of the pictures.

In some of the footage and several of the snaps, Sweeney looks fantastic in her red swimsuit, which she is wearing while showing off her impressive wakeboarding talent (in one video, she is wakeboarding with a friend on her back!). Other videos include some fireworks going off, Sweeney and her friends partying, and footage Sweeney filmed from inside a boat. Other photos include Sweeney posing with friends and cosying up to boyfriend Scooter Braun.

Referring to the aforementioned Braun, Sweeney’s caption on her post reads, “when your man takes you to the moon🌒.”

Braun himself had previously posted footage of Sweeney wakeboarding on the same getaway.

Strawberry Guy’s alternative 2019 indie track “Mrs Magic” plays over the post.

Naturally, Sweeney’s followers rushed to the post’s comments section to have their say on it in their droves.

Sweeney’s Fans Love to See Her Happy & Having Fun

Getty Sydney Sweeney.

The comments section of Sydney Sweeney’s post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. Primarily, the comments are from people who love seeing her happy and having fun.

One of Sweeney’s followers posted, “So happy to see you having a good time 🤍.”

Another follower said, “keep exploring the world and having fun, because it’s all yours ❤️.”

Someone else noted, “Looks like you’re enjoying yourself❤️. The water skiing video is amazing beautiful backdrop .”

“The most unbothered and peaceful life. Keep going beautiful,” wrote another Instagram user.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Beautiful, Sydney—you really know how to enjoy yourself.”

Last but not least, one individual unsurprisingly commented, “Reminded me of Pamala [sic] Anderson from baywatch in the first slide.”

Sweeney’s fans have a lot to look forward to in the near future. She has no less than nine upcoming projects in the pipeline. In 2027, she will appear in thriller film “The Housemaid’s Secret,” sci-fi action flick “Gundam,” and drama movie “Custom of the Country.” Projects that haven’t yet been given official release dates are thriller film “The Caretaker,” sci-fi fantasy movie “Split Fiction,” romantic horror thriller “Sleepy Hollow,” historical drama flick “I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl,” sci-fi remake “Barbarella,” and drama movie “Scandalous!”

We’ll look forward to seeing all of Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming projects. Moreover, we’d love to see more of her participating in high-octane activities in her Instagram posts.

Sydney Sweeney’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.