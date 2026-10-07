Carson Daly to Return for Huge TRL Reunion with Special Guest Stars

Attention, all millennials! It’s time to dust off those chokers, put in those butterfly clips, and rock a flannel because “Total Request Live” is making its comeback, giving fans the chance to relive the MTV era when requesting your favorite music video was the best way to spend the afternoon.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a TRL reunion special was recently filmed in New York City, with the show’s most iconic host, Carson Daly, back in action. Daly served as the show’s original host for roughly five years before stepping down in 2003. Fan-favorite musical artists who once joined Daly in the studio are also set to make special appearances, so fans are going to want to tune in.

However, the TRL reunion special was not filmed for MTV, but for the Roku company.

Carson Daly to Return For TRL Reunion Special Alongside Famous Musical Acts

Getty MTV’s Carson Daly with Blink 182 on ‘MTV 2 Large’ on New Year’s Eve in MTV’s Times Square studios, 12/31/99.

It’s going to be a special treat for all millennials when Roku drops the TRL reunion special, scheduled to premiere sometime in 2027. Information surrounding the reunion is limited; however, Entertainment Weekly reported that longtime host Carson Daly returned to the original Total Request Live studio in Times Square, New York City, to film the reunion.

Daly is reportedly producing the project alongside Tony DiSanto, the show’s original creator.

Though not confirmed, the reunion special appears to have surprise appearances, with a viral clip circulating online showing Ashanti, Nelly, Mya, Jojo, and NSYNC’s JC Chasez near the building that once filmed TRL.

TRL first premiered in September 1998, where the show played the ten most requested music videos of the day, voted by viewers via phone or online. The show would also feature special guests and live performances from the biggest stars of the day, including NSYNC, Britney Spears, Eminem, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Limp Bizkit, and Blink-182 just to name a few.

Daly remained TRL’s signature host until he officially stepped down in 2003 to focus on his late-night talk show, “Last Call with Carson Daly.” Following his departure, the show was hosted by a rotating group of “video jockeys,” better known as VJs, including some familair names such as Vanessa Lachey, Lala Anthony, Sway, and Hilaria Burton.

TRL was canceled in 2008, but it was rebooted several times throughout the years, with Billboard reporting that the last time it appeared on our TVS was in 2019 and was called “TRL Top 10” and hosted by former VJ Sway.

TRL’s Most Memorable Moments

Getty Actor Adam Sandler and MTV VJ’s Vanessa Manillo and Quddus attend a taping of MTV TRL on February 13, 2004 at the MTV Studios, in Time Square, New York City.

TRL brought out some of the day’s biggest musical superstars with some of the show’s most iconic moments, including the fans themselves. Cameras would pan the outside of the Times Square studio where hundreds of fans would stand, yell, and scream, just to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars, whether it was the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, or Britney Spears.

Standout moments from the show included Eminem famously taking over an entire episode of TRL in 2000 at the height of his “The Marshall Mathers LP” era. The following year, Mariah Carey made an infamous appearance when she surprised the live studio audience and Daly, wearing an oversized T-shirt with the word “Loverboy” on it while pushing an ice cream cart. She then bizarrely removed her T-shirt live on air, revealing a sexy outfit underneath.

Millennials also can’t forget when Britney Spears performed her hit “Oops!…I Did It Again” live with a band, no backing tracks, and with full choreography. Another unforgettable moment came in 1999, when the Backstreet Boys took the TRL stage to give fans the world premiere performance of “I Want It That Way.”