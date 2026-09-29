Beloved ’80s Soft Rock Duo Air Supply Earns Major Hollywood Honor After Decades of Classic Hits

Soft-rock royalty is officially getting its permanent place on Hollywood Boulevard.

Air Supply’s Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock are set to be immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Class of 2026. This marks a massive milestone as the soft-rock hitmakers celebrate five decades of making music together.

Air Supply is Honored For Their Long Contribution to the Music Industry

According to Billboard, Air Supply will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The long-overdue honor comes as the soft-rock duo celebrates five decades of timeless hits.

For fans who grew up swaying to the band’s timeless ’80s power ballads, the honor feels long overdue. Air Supply dominated the airwaves throughout the decade, releasing an astounding streak of seven consecutive Top 5 Billboard hits—including soft-rock staples like “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All”. Now, after selling over 40 million albums worldwide, the iconic group is finally taking a well-deserved victory lap on Hollywood’s most famous sidewalk.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Air Supply to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement to Billboard.

“For more than 50 years, Air Supply has created a timeless musical legacy that has touched generations of fans around the world. We are thrilled to honor Graham and Russell with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and celebrate the enduring love and connection their music has inspired.” The duo’s star will be located at 6126 Hollywood Blvd.

The star ceremony takes place Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT, emceed by iHeartMedia personality Lisa Foxx. Grammy winner David Foster and former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak are scheduled as guest speakers, with the event streaming live exclusively at walkoffame.com.

Air Supply’s Fans Reacted to the Exciting News

Play

On the official Walk of Fame Instagram page, excited fans flooded the comments to celebrate the news. Many pointed out that the iconic soft-rock duo was way past due for a permanent spot on Hollywood Boulevard.

“They deserve it! One of the most important bands in the 80s and truly legends of soft rock!!” exclaimed one follower.

A second fan penned, “So excited for them! Well deserved! They’ve been incredible for 51 years and counting!”

“CANT WAIT!!! TRULY DESERVING ON THE 50 ANNIVERSARY YEAR!!” said event host Lisa Foxx.

A fourth Instagram user concluded, “Congratulations to Air Supply! Getting the 2,859th star on the HWF!”

Formed in Melbourne in 1975, Air Supply’s legendary partnership began when singer-songwriter Graham Russell and vocalist Russell Hitchcock met during rehearsals for an Australian production of “Jesus Christ Superstar. “

The duo spent years honing their sound in local pubs before opening for Rod Stewart on his 1977 North American tour. This crucial break caught the attention of Arista Records chief Clive Davis.

Fifty years after their humble beginnings in Australia, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock are still touring together. They play over 100 shows a year to generations of devoted fans around the globe. That enduring partnership makes their upcoming star on Hollywood Boulevard a celebration of a legacy that’s still very much alive.