Billy Joel Gives Health Update After Brain Surgery

Billy Joel says he is doing well following brain surgery for normal pressure hydrocephalus, while acknowledging that he is still dealing with some health issues.

The 77-year-old singer gave fans a brief update during a call-in on his SiriusXM channel this week, per Variety.

Joel Gave a Positive Update

Joel said he understands why people may be concerned after learning about his brain disorder, but stressed that he is doing OK.

“I know people are worried about me because they read that I have a brain disorder, which sounds a lot worse than it actually is,” he told callers. “I’m okay. My balance isn’t that good. Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock and roll life and the loud volume probably didn’t help. But I’m fine. I want people to not have to worry about me. I’m okay. And I appreciate your call.”

Joel was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus in 2025.

The condition occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain and can cause problems with walking, balance, thinking, and bladder control.

He revealed in September that he had undergone brain surgery to address some of the symptoms associated with the condition. His diagnosis previously led him to cancel concerts as he followed his doctors’ recommendations to recover.

Joel has also explained why he has not scheduled a return to regular touring.

“The doctors told me because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, that it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show,” he said in a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Billy Joel Channel, according to Rolling Stone. “It was causing damage to my brain nerves and I could be losing more brain cells the more shows I did and I realized that means I shouldn’t be doing this right now. I got to improve. They don’t want me to stress too much.”

Joel Announced His Condition Last Year

A statement previously released by Joel’s team said his condition had worsened following concert performances.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” the statement read. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.”

Joel did return to the stage briefly in January, performing two songs with a tribute band. However, he said his doctors have generally advised him to avoid excessive stress while he continues recovering.

During his latest SiriusXM appearance, Joel also discussed the inspiration behind his 1973 song “Captain Jack.” He recalled living in Oyster Bay, Long Island, across from a public housing area and watching suburban teenagers obtain drugs from a dealer.

“I was living in Oyster Bay, Long Island, across from a public housing area,” Joel recalled. “And I was watching kids from the suburbs scoring drugs from this place. And it seemed odd to me that kids from the suburbs were doing that. It was just kind of a foreign thing to me. I call it a look out the window song.”

Joel said the song grew from the bassline he had been developing and what he observed outside his apartment.

For now, Joel’s focus remains on improving his health rather than returning to a full concert schedule.