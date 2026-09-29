Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘in Shock’ After Breakup With NBA Star Klay Thompson

Grammy-Winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced her split from NBA player Klay Thompson in April 2026. This came after the two were first spotted together in July 2025 and then made their red carpet debut within the month. Recently, the Texas native opened up about the split, saying she’s still in shock. She’s also opening up about being hospitalized during her “Moulin Rouge” Broadway performances.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Vulnerable About Split From Klay Thompson

Getty Megan Thee Stallion

Marie Claire interviewed Megan Thee Stallion for its September 2026 cover story. During the interview, the rap star discussed her career and upcoming album, and also opened up about her breakup with Thompson. First, the reporter asked about her approach to love at “this point in her life.”

She responded, “I’m not thinking about anything romantic. I’m definitely not thinking about no damn relationship.” After that, she discussed the toll the breakup had taken, saying, “I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay.”

The “Body” rapper went on to say that her time with Thompson was like nothing she’d ever experienced. According to her, “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever. So I’m definitely not worried about another one for a long time.”

Getty Klay Thompson

She continued, “It was so abrupt. I’m in shock still.” After that, she reflected on relationships in general, stating, “When something is meant for you, it’s gonna be easy. It’s gonna be right. It’s not gonna feel like a panic all the time. I feel like that’s what I was in, constantly on edge. My nervous system needed to calm down. I feel like I was in a panic 24/7. I’m still not eating all the way right. I’m feeling all the feelings, and I’m not trying to take no shortcuts.”

Megan Thee Stallion went on to admit that she had failed to trust her intuition, saying, “Sometimes I be knowing in my gut and in my heart, then you give so much benefit of the doubt. No, the gut is always right. Listen.”

Megan Also Discussed Being Rushed to the Hospital Amid ‘Moulin Rouge’ on Broadway

Getty Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion also shed light on her exit from Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” in March. Notably, the rapper had her first performance in the show on March 24. However, one week into her run, she had to be rushed to the hospital during the show. After that, she exited the show in early May ahead of her originally scheduled conclusion.

In recalling the ordeal, she said, “I thought I was having a stroke. I wasn’t getting any oxygen to my brain, so my hands had froze. My face had froze. I was trying to tell everybody that I don’t think I’m okay. They only thought I was dehydrated.”

Regarding how she’s managing her health today, Megan stated, “I’m definitely trying to stay more hydrated and be more calm.”

She Has New Music on the Way

Getty Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion released her most recent album, “ACT II,” in October 2024. Now, the rapper is readying a new body of work, currently billed as “ACT III.” She teased the album in a January 2026 interview with PEOPLE, stating, “I’m definitely in the studio. I’m kind of hiding from everybody right now because I really just want to work.”

She then said, “I’m completing act three, and the music is dropping this year. The hotties just need to give me a little time. I’ll be in the gym and the studio — the gym and the studio.”