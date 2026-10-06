Legendary R&B Singer Passes Away at 70 as Fans Pay Tribute to His Legacy

Fans of classic R&B are in mourning, and legendary singer Freddie Jackson has passed away. Jackson, who was 70, is known for hits such as “You Are My Lady” and “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake).” Now, following his death, fans of his timeless music are taking to social media to honor his legacy.

Jackson’s death was announced on his official Instagram on October 6, noting that he passed away the night prior. The statement began, “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night.”

The statement continued, “Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had. For decades, he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.

To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you. You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always.”

From there, the statement asked for prayers for Jackson’s family, friends, and loved ones before saying, “Details regarding arrangements and how to honor his legacy will be shared in the coming days. Rest in peace, Freddie. Your legacy and your voice will live on forever.”

Freddie Jackson’s Legacy Will Never Be Forgotten

Per his offical website, Jackson got his start singing at the White Rock Baptist Church in Harlem in the 1970s. After that, he joined the R&B/funk group Mystic Merlin in the 1980s, and the band released three albums. It was also during this time that Jackson sang background vocals for Melba Moore.

Afterward, Jackson went solo and released his first album, “Rock Me Tonight,” in 1985. The album’s title track hit number one on the Billboard R&B Songs chart and stayed there for six weeks. Also from the album, “You Are My Lady” topped the charts and ended up becoming his biggest pop hit, reaching number 13 on that chart.

Following the breakout solo success, Jackson received multiple Grammy nominations at the 1986 Grammy ceremony. They included Best New Artist and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. 1986 then saw more number-one hits from the crooner, including “Tasty Love,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” and “Jam Tonight.”