Jack Osbourne and Daughter Pearl Honor Late Ozzy in Sweet Way: Watch

Jack Osbourne and his daughter Pearl found a spooky way to honor the late Ozzy Osbourne.

The father-daughter duo recently went undercover as scare actors at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood, taking on the terrifying experience from the other side.

Jack shared a behind-the-scenes look at their night on social media, showing himself and Pearl before they put on their costumes and joined the Halloween attraction.

All About the Sweet Moment With Pearl

“BTS of Pearl and I going undercover at @horrornights 😱 This is a lot harder than it looks, huge respect for all the scare actors at Universal! So much fun, I would do this every night if I could. Run, don’t walk, to dad’s house!”

The video gives fans a glimpse of Jack and Pearl before they entered the Halloween Horror Nights house. They later appeared in full costumes, taking on scare-actor duties and startling guests as they made their way through the attraction.

Jack also encouraged his followers to experience the house, writing, “Run, don’t walk, to dad’s house!”

The moment was especially meaningful following Ozzy’s death in July at age 76.

Fans React to the Fun Moment

Fans filled the comments with messages about the special outing and how much they believed the Black Sabbath frontman would have enjoyed seeing his son and granddaughter participate.

“That is very cool! How wonderful- You Dad would get such a kick out of this!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “pearl is beautiful. I see the look of adoration on ur face Jack, ur dad would get such a kick outta this.”

“The most beautiful creepy ass bat creature (seriously though, she’s so grown up and gorgeous!) Looks like it was a blast!

Wish it were closer! Thank you for sharing,” another added.

“Ozzy would have loved that,” someone else wrote.

Another added, “She’s so grown and so pretty.”

“God Bless The Osbournes,” one fan noted.

“Pearl is the best,” one wrote. “Love that you guys got to do this.”

Jack Opened Up About His Dad’s Final Concert

Jack has also been open about the emotions surrounding his father’s final performance. Ozzy took the stage for the “Back to the Beginning” concert in Birmingham, England, on July 5, just 17 days before his death.

During an emotional interview with “Good Morning America” in October 2025, Jack recalled running back to the dressing room before the show to see his father.

“Before he went onstage, I ran back into the dressing room, and I just gave him a big hug. I just kissed him,” he said, “I was like, ‘Crush it. You’re gonna do so good.’ ”

Jack said he cried while watching the performance alongside his brother because they understood it would likely be the last time they saw their father perform.

“And I was crying. I was in the crowd… There was this area in the crowd, and I was with my brother. And we both were just crying. Not because… It wasn’t because of feeling sorry for him. It wasn’t because we were sad for him. I think it was because we knew it was his last time.”

“In hindsight, it kind of was a living wake if you think about it. He got to say goodbye to everyone,” Jack said.

Jack has also discussed how his mother, Sharon Osbourne, has been handling the loss of her longtime husband. He said his family was unprepared for the overwhelming public support following Ozzy’s death.

“I know she feels the love [from the public], and that has been such a level that none of us could ever really… You know, I think every child sits there and has this thought about one day their parents won’t be there, and what will that be like? It’s just a part of being human. We just didn’t think of it,” he said.

As for Sharon, Jack summed up her grief simply: “She’s okay, but she’s not okay.”