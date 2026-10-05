Jon Bon Jovi Celebrates Major Milestone 

Jon Bon Jovi is marking a major milestone in his effort to fight poverty, hunger, and homelessness.

This year, the iconic musician and MTV mainstay is celebrating 20 years since founding the JBJ Soul Foundation, highlighting two decades of community partnership, affordable housing development, and hands-on support for families in need. In a new Instagram post, he discussed the milestone and how the organization plans to move forward.

Jon Bon Jovi Celebrates The Achievements of His JBJ Soul Foundation

Since founding the JBJ Soul Foundation in 2006, the rock legend has worked to address root causes of homelessness and food insecurity through affordable housing, job training, and vital social services.

In an emotional new Instagram post, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrote, “Today, we celebrate 20 years of breaking the cycle of hunger, poverty, and homelessness. Since 2006, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation has worked alongside partners and communities to create lasting solutions through food, affordable housing, social services, and job training. Here’s to 20 years of impact and continuing to build stronger communities together.”

Fans were quick to respond to his message, thanking him for all he has done to contribute to eradicating food insecurity and homelessness alongside his wife, Dorothea.

“You, Dorothea, all the volunteers, chair people, everyone else involved in the organization, community, and people have saved and impacted so many lives. Congratulations on all the hard work and success this foundation does for people” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Congratulations on 20 incredible years of the Soul Foundation. May the next 20 be filled with even more lives touched, dreams restored, and communities strengthened. Thank you for showing the world that kindness, when turned into action, can truly change lives.”

“Thanks to you and Dorothea for doing good and setting a great example for others and giving opportunities for people to volunteer,” concluded a fourth follower.

Jon Bon Jovi is ‘Humbled’ By The Organization’s Achievements Over Two Decades

Additionally, in an accompanying video clip, Jon Bon Jovi shared his thoughts about the two decades of solid work put in by the Soul Foundation.

He stated, “I am humbled that it has been 20 years since the JBJ Soul Foundation opened its doors. We’ve had a great impact over two-plus decades.”

“From the soul kitchens, to building affordable housing. Thanks to all the volunteers, executives, the donors. Thank you to Dorothea, whose unbelievable work has made all of this possible,” Bon Jovi continued.

“The warming centers, the cooling centers. The countless grants we have made. The food bank of Long Island during COVID-19. The crazy part is, the work continues,” he added.

Bon Jovi concluded, “And its gonna have to continue and I’m gonna need your help to support the mission going forward. So I can sit here for the 30th and 40th anniversary and say ‘thank you’ once again.”

Looking ahead, Bon Jovi’s commitment to the cause remains as active as ever. Two decades in, his hands-on approach and focus on local partnerships continue to set a standard for how public figures can drive real, lasting change in their communities.