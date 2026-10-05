Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share Sweet Glimpse Into Marriage After 14 Years

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are celebrating 14 years of marriage and making it clear they are still each other’s biggest fans.

The couple marked their wedding anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 4, with sweet Instagram Stories filled with romantic throwbacks, playful moments and rare family photos with their sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6.

Per Billboard, Timberlake, 45, kicked off his tribute with a photo of himself and Biel, 44, holding hands while walking down a city street. He paired the moment with James Taylor’s “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” and wrote, “Happy Anniversary ❤️ @Jessicabiel.”

The singer followed it up with a funny photo of Biel peeking out from behind a black red light therapy mask, calling her “My favorite person in every lifetime.”

But Timberlake also made sure to celebrate Biel as a mom. He shared a rare family photo of Biel cuddling Phineas as he placed his hand on the back of Silas’ head, writing that she is “the greatest mom.”

Jessica Biel Calls Justin Timberlake ‘The Best Dad’

Biel returned the love with an anniversary tribute of her own. She reposted the couple’s hand-in-hand photo and shared a throwback of herself flashing a peace sign alongside Timberlake.

“Happy anniversary my love @justintimberlake ❤️,” she wrote.

Biel also gave her husband a shoutout for his role as a dad. In one photo, Timberlake could be seen skiing with Silas and Phineas. Biel simply captioned the family moment, “The best dad 🥇.”

She wrapped up her posts with a photo of herself kissing a smiling Timberlake on the cheek and wrote, “I love you ❤️.”

The family snapshots were a rare treat from the couple, who have largely kept their two sons out of the spotlight over the years.

Timberlake and Biel first began dating in 2007 before briefly splitting in March 2011. They reunited later that year and became engaged in December 2011. The pair tied the knot in southern Italy in October 2012.

According to Elle, they returned to Italy for an intimate vow renewal to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in 2022. Biel has also previously shared one piece of advice that has helped them prioritize their relationship over the years: They have to “keep dating” each other, even after marriage.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Recently Enjoyed a Romantic Paris Trip

Their anniversary celebration comes shortly after Timberlake and Biel enjoyed some one-on-one time in Paris.

Biel shared photos from their September getaway with the fitting caption, “Paris is for lovers.” The trip included a rooftop dinner overlooking the Eiffel Tower and some shopping around the city.

Timberlake also had some work mixed into the getaway. He made a surprise appearance during Jay-Z’s Sept. 10 concert in Paris, where he performed “Holy Grail” and “Until the End of Time,” per E! News.

The romantic trip came as Timberlake has gradually made more public appearances following the end of his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” in summer 2025. After wrapping the tour, the singer revealed he had been dealing with Lyme disease.

Through the years, Timberlake and Biel have continued to occasionally share glimpses of their relationship while keeping much of their family life private. Their latest anniversary posts offered a little bit of both, from their affection for each other to the pride they share as parents.

Timberlake ended his tribute with a smiling photo of Biel hugging him from behind and a message looking ahead to their future together.

“14 Down. Forever to go.”