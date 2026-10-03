Phil Collins, 75, Reveals His Biggest Life Regret

Phil Collins is coming clean about his life. The legendary singer was a guest on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” where he talked about his three marriages. Collins, 75, has been open about his health struggles in recent times. The Genesis performer was asked if he had any life regrets, to which he brought up his three failed marriages. Collins’ high-profile relationships attracted controversy and speculation throughout his career. Now, the singer has made an honest admission about what he didn’t want from those failed unions.

Collins is also father to five children as a result of his three marriages. While he has had rocky relationships with his three children, Collins has since managed to repair them. In his “Piers Morgan Uncensored” interview, he also mentioned how he and his daughter Lily managed to reconcile.

Phil Collins Regrets His Failed Marriages

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Phil Collins was married three times in his life. The Genesis frontman walked down the aisle with Andrea Bertorelli, Jill Tavelman, and Orianne Cevey. His marriage to Bertorelli lasted from 1975 to 1980; he was married to Tavelman from 1984 to 1996; he and Cevey were married from 1999 to 2006. Collins says he takes no pleasure in being married thrice.

The “You’ll Be in My Heart” singer said his unions falling apart were the first things that came to mind when thinking about regret. Collins reiterated that he never wanted to be married multiple times, saying “you don’t go into life thinking that.” His honest admission also led to the singer talking about why his relationships didn’t work out.

The 75-year-old said he and Bertorelli drifted apart because of the demands of his career. Collins attributed it to the many tours Genesis underwent in the 1970s. The band went on three American tours, two European tours, and a tour of Japan. The distance between Bertorelli and Collins was ultimately too much, with the singer saying they “grew apart.”

Collins said his marriage with Tavelman ended because he “treated her badly.” The effect of this bad breakup had an impact on his relationship with his daughter Lily. The singer revealed that he wasn’t there for Lily much when she was growing up. Collins also implied he wasn’t completely convinced he was ready for marriage for two of his unions.

“Sometimes I jumped. Well, one time I jumped,” he told Piers Morgan of his marriages. “Two times I was pushed. But I wouldn’t have written it like that.”

Phil Collins Is Grateful For His Children

Despite regretting how his marriages ended, Phil Collins is grateful for what he got out of them. The Genesis frontman told Piers Morgan that he got “five fantastic kids” even with the heartbreak that was involved. Collins maintained he had “always tried to be there” for each one of his children.

The Oscar winner’s relationship with Lily had deteriorated at one point. In her 2017 memoir, Lily confessed she was saddened that she and her father were not together much when she was a child. Collins admitted learning that “hurt,” but the pair have since become close. The singer’s poor health led to a better relationship with his children.

According to Collins, Lily “burst into tears” in light of his most recent health crisis. The 37-year-old actress told her father she wanted her own daughter to have a relationship with him. Collins was moved by Lily’s words, which he called “very touching. The singer revealed he and all his children have a group chat now where they discuss “everything” and are like a “real family.”