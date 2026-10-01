Ray J Rushed to Hospital After Medical Emergency: REPORT

Ray J, hip-hop artist and brother of Brandy, has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during a livestream on Thursday, TMZ reports.

He is seen below at a celebrity boxing matching in August.

Getty Ray J at a celebrity boxing matching in August 2026.

The report says the “Sexy, Can I?” singer is believed to have suffered an emergency involving his heart while livestreaming with his mother, and that paramedics were seen on the stream helping Ray J as he “lay shirtless with medical equipment attached to his chest.”

The outlet says they’ve been told the 45-year-old was transported by ambulance with what they say sources called “heart-related issues.” The story says nothing “suspicious” is suspected.

Mid-Livestream Emergency Marks Ray J’s 3rd Hospitalization This Year

Thursday’s incident marks Ray J’s third time being hospitalized in 2026. Back in January, he was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital for severe pneumonia, heart complications, and chest pain.

Weeks later, he told his fans during a livestream on Instagram that he’d been told by doctors his heart was severely damaged from his many years of alcohol and drug abuse, and even alarmingly stated, “2027 is a wrap for me,” indicating he feared he wouldn’t live past that date.

“I shouldn’t have went this hard bro,” he regretfully stated, before adding, “My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight. If they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it,” referring to his estranged wife Princess Love and the two children they share.

Then in May, he spent several days in the hospital following a concussion he sustained during a celebrity boxing match. He also suffered a slow heart rate during the incident.

Ray J Previously Said He’s Suffering from an Array of Serious Health Issues & Said He’s Been Told to Get a Pacemaker

Ray J previously said in a clip that his heart and memory are messed up. “I just…I wake up and I know it,” he explained. “I still haven’t went and got it checked,” Ray J then heartbreakingly predicted that eventually, he was going to die. “The ambulance is gonna come, and hopefully we make it through. But if we die, it’s like, “It’s about time. We was waiting.”

He recently said on the Divij’s Den podcast, “I’m really sick. My heart is really bad and then my kidneys are extremely, extremely bad. They want me to have surgery. They want me to get a pacemaker.