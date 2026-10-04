Award-Winning Rock Singer Passes Away at 63 as Tributes Pour In

Fans of Canadian rock are in mourning as songstress Sass Jordan has passed away. The Juno Award-winning singer is known for hits such as “High Road Easy” and “Make You a Believer.” Now, after her sudden passing, fans worldwide are paying tribute to her legacy.

Jordan’s death was confirmed via her official Instagram page on October 3. The emotional statement began, “On October 2 2026, surrounded by her loving family, Sass Jordan peacefully crossed over to the other side. She remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature. An irreplaceable being of light and joy!”

The statement also included lines from a poem by Miriam Jordan called “Bye Bye.”

Sass Jordan Leaves Behind a Legacy That Will Never Be Forgotten

Jordan hailed from Montreal, Quebec, and began performing as a teenager. According to Artsmania, her biggest musical influences came from rock, blues, and soul. She then released her debut album, “Tell Somebody,” in 1988. A year later, the “High Road Easy” singer won the Juno Award for Promising Female Vocalist of the Year.

Fast-forward to 1990, and Jordan moved to Los Angeles and began work on her sophomore album, “Racine.” This body of work included signature songs such as “Make You a Believer” and “You Don’t Have To Remind Me.” In 1990, she also recorded “Trust in Me” with Joe Crocker for the soundtrack of “The Bodyguard.”

In total, Jordan released 10 albums, including a 2022 blues album, “B-tches Blues,” and 2023’s “Live In New York Ninety-Four.” In addition to singing, Jordan also served as a judge on all six seasons of “Canadian Idol.” Additionally, in 2001, she appeared in the off-Broadway play Love, Janis, in which she played Janis Joplin.

Based on reports, her final performance took place on July 8, 2026, at the Peterborough Musicfest in Ontario. Jordan also planned a 2026 tour but canceled in September because of health issues. Per the Thunder Bay News Watch, the singer released a statement after canceling her planned shows.

She said, “Sass is very sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause, and greatly appreciates your understanding under these circumstances.”

Fans Are Paying Tribute To The Beloved Singer

Following Jordan’s death, many of her fans are flocking to social media to pay tribute to her legacy. One person said on Instagram, “Oh Canada just got a little dimmer today. Thanks for the music. My condolences to those closest to her in heart.”

Another person wrote, “So heartbreaking. Your voice and art defined a generation. Thank you for everything, Sass. And may your presence continue to be such a joy and comfort to us all.” A different fan said, “Oh my gosh. This is so sad. I was just listening to ‘Make Me a Believer’ the other day!”