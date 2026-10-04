Shakira & Dua Lipa Make a Gorgeous Duo Performing Together in Madrid — ‘A Beautiful Memory’

Two iconic worlds collided as a pair of pop music queens performed together on Saturday, October 3, much to the delight of their fans.

Colombian superstar Shakira and English singer Dua Lipa made quite the gorgeous duo as they took to the stage looking spectacular on the former’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which is the seventh concert tour of her career.

Former “The Voice” coach Shakira, 49, has had a purpose-built venue constructed in Madrid called Estadio Shakira, aka the Shakira Stadium. It was there that Dua Lipa, 31, surprised the attending fans by performing a live acoustic duet of Shakira’s 1995 classic ballad, “Antología,” alongside her fellow star.

Both icons took to social media to share their experience with their followers — and needless to say everyone loved the surprising collaboration.

Dua Lipa Thanked Shakira for Inviting Her to Perform

Dua Lipa shared her on-stage experience with Shakira with the 88.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of 11 photographs and five videos from the evening. They include snaps and footage from the iconic duo’s performance, as well as from behind the scenes, and of Lipa enjoying herself in the crowd for one of Shakira’s solo performances.

Her caption on her post is in Spanish and reads, “Una noche en Madrid con @shakira 🌹 Gracias por invitarme a subir al escenario contigo para cantar Antología!! Senti que tú, yo y el público éramos uno mismo. Muy agradecida por llevarme a casa un recuerdo tan bonito!!!”

That translates as, “A night in Madrid with @shakira 🌹 Thank you for inviting me to go on stage with you to sing Anthology!! I felt that you, me and the audience were one. So grateful to take home such a beautiful memory!!!.”

Shakira herself replied to the post, replying in Spanish, “Dua, gracias por venir hasta aquí especialmente para cantar conmigo y compartir tu talento y belleza con todos nosotros!! Te queremos diosa!!!!”

Her comment translates as, “Dua, thank you for coming all the way here especially to sing with me and share your talent and beauty with all of us!! We love you goddess!!!!”

Of course, Lipa’s fans and followers loved the post, with one of them commenting, “Goosebumps mi amor ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Another follower noted, “The fact that Dua was literally ONE MONTH OLD when “Antología” came out… 😭 Yet somehow they look like they could’ve recorded this together 😭.”

Someone else said, “🔥🔥🔥omg my queens.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user wrote, “❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥absolutely beautiful two stars ⭐️ ⭐️.”

Shakira Calls Dua Lipa Duet ‘A Dream Come True’

Shakira was equally appreciative of Dua Lipa joining her on stage, as she shared the experience with the 103 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post included a carousel of five photographs and two videos. Similar to Dua Lipa’s post, the shots and footage included some of the pair performing together and others from over the course of the evening.

The Colombian megastar’s caption on the post reads, “Last night with @dualipa , a dream come true for many of us! 🩷”

While Dua Lipa is yet to comment at the time of writing, Shakira’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of the post to have their say on it.

One of her followers proclaimed, “ONLY QUEENS HERE ❤️❤️🔥.”

A Spanish-speaking follower wrote, “El dúo perfecto 😍 ✨🫶🏻🐺,” which translates as, “The perfect duo 😍 ✨🫶🏻🐺.”

“I cannot handle this,” somebody else said bluntly.

Finally, another Instagram user described the superstar pairing as “Iconic 🔥❤️❤️❤️.”

Per Shakira.com, the star’s tour continues with four more shows at Estadio Shakira on Sunday, October 4, Friday, October 9, Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11. It then moves to the Bishkek Arena in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday, October 18, before finishing at the Pyramids of Giza in Al Haram, Egypt, on Saturday, November 28.

We love that Shakira and Dua Lipa performed together. It’s also great that they both enjoyed it, as did their fans. Hopefully, they’ll get to perform together again (or even collaborate on a single) in the future.