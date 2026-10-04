Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance During Dakota Johnson’s ‘SNL’ Monologue

Dakota Johnson had a little help from one of her famous best friends during her latest “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during Johnson’s opening monologue as the actress poked fun at her recent dating history and joked about leaning on her friends after two public breakups.

“What else has happened since the last time I hosted? Well, I went through two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians,” Johnson joked, referring to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Role Model.

Johnson, who was also promoting her new movie “Verity,” joked that dating musicians was its own kind of “psychosexual erotic thriller.”

“Some of them don’t wear shoes, some of them are terrible in bed, but all of them are in my DMs,” she said. “Some people leave concerts with merch, and I leave concerts with a two-and-a-half-year relationship.”

Later, Johnson said she has supportive friends who don’t judge her before introducing someone she called her “literal therapist.”

That was Swift’s cue to appear.

“I’m not your therapist, actually,” Swift told her. “You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some.”

Swift joked that Johnson would then flop onto her couch and overshare while she occasionally responded, “Damn, that’s crazy.”

“Sleepover, yay!” Johnson replied.

“Then I give you Pedialyte and my security drives you home,” Swift joked.

Taylor Swift Got a Travis Kelce Shoutout Into the Monologue

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Johnson wasn’t finished joking about her love life. She told the audience she was actually doing a “public service” by dating musicians because she was saving other women from doing it themselves.

“So you’re welcome, America. And also England. And parts of Ireland. And Cleveland,” Johnson joked.

The Cleveland reference appeared to be a playful nod to Swift’s husband, Travis Kelce, who is from the Cleveland area.

“Allegedly,” Swift responded.

Swift also helped celebrate Johnson’s birthday. After Johnson mentioned that her birthday would arrive at midnight, Swift excitedly announced, “It’s her birthday!” She later returned during the closing goodnights carrying a birthday cake for her friend.

The cameo marked Swift’s first onscreen “SNL” appearance since October 2023, when she introduced Ice Spice as the musical guest.

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson Took Their Friendship to Work

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The “SNL” moment comes shortly after the longtime friends worked together on Swift’s “Patient Zero” music video.

Johnson stars alongside Colin Farrell and Swift, who also directed the project. The video premiered at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where Johnson presented Swift with the inaugural Artist Director Honors award.

Swift later released an expanded version of “Patient Zero” featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the friends working together. According to InStyle, Swift greeted Johnson with “Hey twin!” before hugging her when she arrived on set.

“Sometimes when you work with your friends it can really go south, and it’ll, you know, like, affect your friendship,” Johnson said. “But she and I work really well together.”

According to E! News, their friendship dates back to at least 2016, when they were spotted together in New York with Zoë Kravitz. Johnson has remained part of Swift’s inner circle and attended her wedding to Kelce earlier this year.

Johnson also confirmed just how close they are while discussing their latest collaboration.

“We’re very close and we decided to work together, and it’s great,” she said. “Normally, I would say don’t work with your friends, but we work really well together.”