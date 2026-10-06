Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted Out In NYC On His 37th Birthday

Power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted on October 5, both looking sleek in coordinated black clothing. They were out and about in New York City, celebrating Travis’ 37th birthday at the Torrisi restaurant in the SoHo neighborhood.

The iconic singer wore a black, lace-trimmed midi dress, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore a black cardigan, black trousers and leather dress shoes. Taylor and Travis were photographed holding hands as they arrived at the upscale Italian restaurant for dinner on Monday, October 5.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate in New York City

Getty Travis Kelce just turned 37 (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

According to Page Six, the Torrisi restaurant where the couple dined is located on Mulberry Street, and was co-founded by Mario Carbone. It was awarded a Michelin Star in 2023.

The day before, Kelce was in Las Vegas playing the Kansas City Chiefs’ football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs won the game, 30-27.

Meanwhile, Taylor had her own reasons to celebrate besides Travis’ birthday. Her new single, “Patient Zero” just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But that’s not all as her other three new songs from “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” all debuted within the Top 5.

This isn’t anything new, as Swift now has 16 No. 1 songs on the Hot 100, while the latest is her fourth song to hit the top of the chart in 2026.

Singer And Tight End Tie The Knot

The “Babylon” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were wed in a celebrity-studded ceremony on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. Since that time, Taylor has released a deluxe version of her 2025 album, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.”

The lyric video Swift released for the track features some sweet personal footage of Swift and her husband traveling to Cleveland for a visit to his hometown in a car. The new song features home images of the super couple, revealing them traveling to visit his hometown of Cleveland in a car.

Travis Kelce Offers Honest Review On His Podcast

Meanwhile, Kelce has also been busy, and on the September 30 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. On that episode the siblings announced an honest review of Taylor’s “Cleveland!” music video.

“Cleveland is rocking right now!” Travis says. “Shout out to Tay Tay, for making that song just giving the city a little more life.”

Moreover, Jason shared on the podcast that he and his wife, Kylie, have been playing the new track almost nonstop in their home.

“Dude, that song is incredible,” Jason insisted. “Kylie and I have been listening to it so much. There’s just something about it that makes you feel real good. It’s a great song.”

Meanwhile, Travis is currently enjoying a break as the Chiefs are on their “Bye Week.” Their next game is set to happen on Sunday, October 18 at home in Kansas City, so fans can expect to spot Taylor in the audience and cheering for her man.