Dua Lipa Wedding Had ‘Human Detail’ Amid Major Brand Event

One of this year’s most-talked-about events was the Dua Lipa wedding. The pop star tied the knot with Callum Turner on May 31, grabbing the attention of the entire world.

While the nuptials showcased a mix of extravagance and simplicity, there was one particular detail that made the event down-to-earth.

The Dua Lipa wedding was actually two separate events. There was the event in London in which close friends and family attended the ceremony. Then, there was the lavish event in Sicily that brought substantial attention to the newlyweds.

It was during the Sicily celebration that the couple had a noticeable absence. Turner’s father, Laurence Coles, did not attend the Italian portion of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Nuptials.

As Hello! reported, Turner and his father have an estranged relationship, explaining the absence. As public relations (PR) expert Colm Phelan at Casinos.com noted, the absence added a “human detail” to the extravaganza.

“The father not attending is the kind of human detail that makes a celebrity wedding feel real rather than staged, and paradoxically that makes the coverage more valuable, not less. Lipa’s team will have known this story would come out. The question is whether they shaped it or just let it run.”

It’s not uncommon for celebrity PR teams to attempt to mold the narrative to their benefit. But it seems that as far as the Dua Lipa wedding was concerned, the team just let the narrative run. It wasn’t like there was any sort of effort to conceal the absence of Turner’s father.

Dua Lipa Wedding Also a Brand Event

For all of the low-key elements of the Dua Lipa wedding, the fact is that it was also a brand event. The main brand on display is Lipa herself. As Phelan noted, the entire story surrounding the event is fodder that extends weeks after the event has ended.

“A 1.7-million-euro wedding in Sicily is a brand event as much as a personal one for Dua Lipa. Every detail that leaks, the venue, the dress, the guest list, the absentees, becomes content that extends the story for weeks.”

The comment isn’t to say that the Dua Lipa wedding was a publicity stunt. It just goes to show that her otherworldly notoriety fuels the public’s insatiable desire to know more about the megastar.

Attention Not Fading for Turner and Lipa

Meanwhile, the spotlight on Callum Turner and Dua Lipa is not going away any time soon. Even weeks after their nuptials, details, tidbits, insights, and commentary continue to emerge.

There is no question the Dua Lipa wedding will remain in the public discourse for some time to come. The event itself has gotten over five million media mentions, trailing only the Taylor Swift wedding in overall media coverage this season.

With that sort of spotlight, there is no doubt that the newlyweds will continue to get their fair share of attention among other A-list celebs for some time to come. It will be interesting to see what the next major bit of news the couple shares with fans.