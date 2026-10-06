Ice Spice Sends Temperatures Soaring by Flaunting Her Assets in Tiny Bikini on Cold Icelandic Getaway

Rapper and songwriter Ice Spice has been flaunting her assets in a country that could be the name of one of her albums.

The music superstar, 26 — whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston — is currently on an adventurous break in the chilly Nordic island nation of Iceland.

Ice Spice has been joined in Europe’s westernmost and most sparsely populated country by a large group of friends that includes Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi.

She took to social media to share some red hot snaps from the exciting trip with her fans.

Ice Spice Enjoyed Some Time in Iceland’s Hot Springs

Ice Spice shared her wonderful Iceland snaps with the 11.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post, which she has pinned in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík, includes a carousel of no less than 17 photographs for her followers to enjoy. The first seven snaps are the star attractions of the collection, as they show Ice Spice flaunting her ample assets in a tiny silver bikini, enjoying one of Iceland’s famous hot springs.

Other pictures in the collection include a beautiful rainbow, a pair of lovely ponies, a shot inside what appears to be an Icelandic convenience store, and several pictures of Ice Spice enjoying spending time with her friends, including the aforementioned Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.

The caption on her post simply reads, “spiceland 😍.”

Candadian singer and songwriter Chxrry’s 2026 R&B pop hit “U, Me & My Ego” plays over the post.

Of course, Ice Spice’s fans and followers loved her post. They flocked to the comments section to have their say on it.

Ice Spice’s Fans Think She’s ‘Precious’ & ‘Perfect’

Getty Ice Spice.

The comments section of Ice Spice’s post is teeming with messages from her fans. Naturally, they all love her and the pictures she has shared.

One of Ice Spice’s followers commented, “omg i want to go too spiceland😍😍😍.”

Another follower wrote, “the caption is genuinely so peak.”

Someone else said, “well aren’t u just precious ☺️☺️.”

“Nobody looks better then you😻,” posted one Instagram user.

Somebody else noted, “They used to make sculptures for women of this caliber.”

“I just fell to my knees in Walmart,” proclaimed another individual.

Last but not least, one big fan of Ice Spice’s commented, “Really pretty perfect smile 🙂‍↔️🕊️.”

Ice Spice has had a relatively quiet year, professionally, in 2026. Her only release so far was the single “Out My Face (My Baby)” (with Lil Yachty) in August.

While she hasn’t been on tour, she has performed at a few select events, such as Parkfest in Albany, New York, in April, and Hellwatt Festival in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July.

Her website says no future tour plans are in place, but it suggests signing up to her newsletter for immediate updates when that changes.

We look forward to further news about and new music from Ice Spice. In the meantime, here’s hoping she continues to keep us all entertained with posts from her personal life — the Iceland photos were absolutely fabulous.