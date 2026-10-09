Medical Emergency Happens Onstage During Beloved Rock Band Journey’s Latest Concert

Fans watching Journey’s Tulsa, Oklahoma concert on Thursday, October 8, were left in shock after drummer Deen Castronovo suffered a medical emergency onstage.

Deen Castronovo Suffers Medical Emergency

The incident happened early in the concert, part of Journey’s Final Frontier Tour, and Castronovo had to be helped off stage during the second song. In a video posted on X by Tulsa World sports reporter Eric Bailey, bandmate Jonathan Cain explained what had happened. “We’re going to see what happens as this progresses,” Cain told the crowd. “It’s an unfortunate situation. We’re very sorry, we’re hoping it’s only a delay, but please — I’m sorry. Don’t worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you.”

Bailey also updated fans with a comment. He wrote, “Show continues after 20-minute delay with drum tech taking over.”

Fans reacted to the clip, with comments including, “I was there too! I hope he’s ok! The drum tech did an awesome job tho!!,” “sending prayers,” and “Heart attack?”

Fans Share Well-Wishes For Journey Drummer, Deen Castronovo

It is unclear what happened to Castronovo, but fans are concerned. Guitarist Neal Schon reportedly revealed that Castronovo was being transported to the hospital, Ultimate Classic Rock reports. “Please give a big hand for (drum tech) Steve Toomey. We’ll be back in about 15 minutes. We love you all, we’re really sorry about the inconvenience,” Schon said.

The publication notes that singer Arnel Pineda, who replaced original Journey bandmate Steve Perry in 2007, also addressed the situation, telling the crowd, “He’s gonna be fine. Too much Gatorade.” He added, “This concert is for Deen. I’d love you all to pray for him. Everybody’s been going through a lot. I think he’s going to be fine.”

Journey has not made a public statement on social media regarding Castronovo’s health, but an update is expected. Ahead of the Tulsa show, the legendary drummer had shared his excitement about playing the concert with a post on Instagram. “You’re standing in the line of fire tonight, TULSA, and we’re comin’ to ya!!” he wrote. Fans have since flooded the comment section with well-wishes.

“I hope you are ok,” a fan wrote. “praying for you man!!!” another person shared. Other reactions include, “Sending you lots of love and prayers!!!,” “Just heard about the latest show. Saw you in San Diego recently. I hope you’re ok. Sending healing prayers your way!,” and “Get well soon. We care! You gotta be good for San Francisco. Last concert, best concert. Sending you healing of mind, body and spirit.”

Journey’s Final Frontier Tour

Journey’s next concert is scheduled for Friday, October 9, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

On May 11, the band teased an exciting announcement on Instagram, thanking fans for their loyalty and continued support. “JOURNEY family – you’ve been incredible all these years. We appreciate every one of you, and your energy keeps us going night after night. The FINAL FRONTIER TOUR has been a blast,” they wrote. NEW ANNOUNCEMENT COMING TOMORROW.” The following day, they revealed they were extending their Final Frontier Tour with more dates. The tour will be their final farewell to fans, and it has been greatly supported. Their last show will be on November 28, after performing 106 concerts across Canada and North America.