Paul McCartney Celebrates 15 Years With Wife Nancy: See His Sweet Name for Their Big Milestone

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell, just hit a major milestone, 15 years of marriage.

Marking their crystal anniversary on Instagram, the Beatles icon shared a sweet photo and a heartwarming name for their big day that had fans swooning in the comments. The quiet couple, who married back in 2011 at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall, have kept their relationship famously low-key over the last decade and a half, making the rare personal shout-out all the sweeter.

Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell Married in 2011

Reaching 15 years of marriage is a major achievement in any relationship, but especially in the spotlight of the music industry. By honoring their 15-year milestone with a sweet personal touch, McCartney gave fans yet another reason to swoon, proving that after 15 years together, the spark between him and Shevell is as strong as ever.

On Instagram, The Beatles legend penned a sweet remark to his wife, calling the day their “Nanniversary.” The complete, cute tribute to his wife’s first name read, “Happy Nanniversary to all of us! – Paul.”

Fans reacted with delight to McCartney’s post. They shared their responses in its comments section.

“They say it’s your anniversary. Well, it’s my anniversary too, yeah. They say it’s your anniversary. We’re gonna have a good time; I’m glad it’s your anniversary. Happy anniversary to you,” wrote one follower, using the rhyme from the Beatles’ song “Birthday” and giving it an anniversary twist.

A second penned, “Congratulations Nancy & Paul! Have a fab day! Hope you’re speaking ‘words of love’?! xx”

“Such a lovely shot of Paul and Nancy, looking so peaceful together on the boat,” wrote a third follower.

A fourth Instagram user concluded, “A very happy anniversary to you both. May you enjoy many more years together.”

Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell Live a Quiet Life

Getty Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images

While McCartney has written some of the most enduring love songs in modern history, his life with Shevell is rooted in simple, everyday moments. The pair first met in the Hamptons back in 2007 and quietly dated for four years before tying the knot.

Unlike the high-profile whirlwind that often surrounds rock royalty, their relationship has long been described as relaxed, grounded, and built on genuine companionship.

For fans, every occasional glimpse into their marriage is a reminder of how steady their bond has remained. Whether they’re spotted on quiet walks or attending public events together, the 84-year-old songwriter rarely misses a chance to express his gratitude for his “lovely missus” on key milestones.

McCartney proposed to Shevell with an Art Deco engagement ring in 2011, according to People Magazine. The ring was designed by Neil Lane and featured a 5-carat diamond in an art deco setting, set in platinum with strips of black onyx across the sides.

The jeweler spoke to the publication, stating, the ring “has a beautiful vintage feel to it, very romantic, elegant, and glamorous, but with a bit of cool glitz and rock and roll.”

He continued that before popping the question, the Beatles legend “was walking around with the ring for weeks, and he said it was burning a hole in his pocket! But he was waiting to pop the question at the right moment. They’re truly happy together!”