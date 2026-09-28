Fans Mourn the Passing of Legendary Singer Known as the Mighty Sparrow, Gone at 91: ‘A Defining Voice’

Singer Slinger Francisco has passed away at 91, with a statement to the Associated Press confirming his passing came after a “brief illness.”

Known by the stage name of the Mighty Sparrow, Francisco was dubbed “Calypso King of the World” for bringing the music of Trinidad and Tobago to listeners throughout the planet.

“He was an institution in the entertainment industry, well admired for his skill and finesse as a singer, songwriter and mentor; beloved by many,” Francisco’s family said in the statement.

Calypso King

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Born in Grenada, his parents immigrated to Trinidad and Tobago when he was a young child.

Growing up on the Caribbean nation, Francisco became immersed in the local rhythms of his new home, widely recognized as the birthplace of calypso music.

His international breakthrough came with his 1956 single “Jean and Dinah,” a socially conscious song that celebrated the exit of U.S. troops from Trinidad and Tobago.

A Long and Impactful Career

Getty Calypso singer and songwriter Mighty Sparrow (née Slinger Francisco), London Airport, March 15th 1962.

During the 1960s, Francisco — nicknamed “Birdie” by friends — was signed to RCA Records, ultimately recording 11 albums for the label within a brief five-year period.

During that time, Francisco moved his family from the Caribbean to Queens, in New York, where he became a fixture within the local Caribbean community.

His continued success during the ’60s and ’70s took him on a tour of West Africa, where he was given the honorary Yoruba title Chief Omo Wale of Ikoyi.

He also charted a hit in the Netherlands, hitting No. 2 with a cover of “Only a Fool Breaks His Own Heart.”

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Throughout his career, Francisco fought for social justice. In 2008, he lent his voice to the presidential campaign of Barack Obama with his track “Barack De Magnificent.” Two years later, however, a series of health setbacks forced him to lay low until returning to the stage in 2014.

In 2019, a performance at NYC’s Joe’s Pub was recorded for a live album, which was released the following year.

Throughout his career, Francisco received numerous accolades. Those included an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) from the University of the West Indies (1987), a lifetime achievement award from the Consulate General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in New York (2013), and the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire honor (2015). At the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards, he was presented with the Elite Calypso Honor.

Tributes to a Legend

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After his passing, Francisco was lauded for his life-long mission to advance calypso music as an art form.

“The Mighty Sparrow was the supreme entertainer, a cultural revolutionary and one of the world’s greatest Calypsonians,” Trinidadian cultural historian and author Dr. Rudolph Ottley told The Associated Press.

The Mighty Sparrow will be remembered as “a defining voice of our culture, a master storyteller and a towering figure whose music helped carry calypso from Trinidad and Tobago to the world,” the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation said in a statement to Billboard.

Machel Montano, known as the King of Soca, shared a video on Instagram in which he introduced Francisco onstage, writing, “Sparrow provided me with opportunities, gave me his platform, and literally took me under his wing and direction many times over, and for this I am eternally grateful. I will miss his wit, his sweet voice and smile, and I will keep this moment dear to me, as I was able to sing with him one more time on stage.”

Singer Coutain likewise paid tribute on Instagram, writing, “You made me think deeper about how I deliver messages to the people, how I reimagine our stories, and how I can find new ways to present soca music to the world.”

Also paying tribute was Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, who wrote that the Mighty Sparrow “has been woven into our Caribbean civilization.”