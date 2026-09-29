‘Wednesday’ Season 3 is Wrapping Filming Soon, But Fans Still Have a Wait Ahead – Release Date Prediction

Fans of “Wednesday” have been waiting patiently for more of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). And yep, there is finally some good news! After months of filming, Season 3 is expected to wrap production in October 2026.

But before anyone gets too excited, there’s a bit of a catch. Netflix has confirmed that the new season is coming, but it isn’t in their 2026 streaming line-up, meaning fans still have quite a wait ahead of them.

Let’s be real, after everything viewers went through waiting for Season 2, nobody is exactly eager to repeat that experience. The good news? It seems like Netflix is making an effort to get the next season out sooner, and there are a few reasons to think the wait might not be nearly as long this time.

With new cast members, more Addams family secrets, and Wednesday approaching adulthood, there’s already plenty to look forward to.

‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Has Been Filming for Most of 2026

“Wednesday” began filming its third season in Ireland on February 16, 2026, according to What’s on Netflix. Initially, production was expected to wrap in May, but that obviously didn’t happen. Now, the latest information points to an October finish.

Honestly, that’s quite a bit of time to spend filming a single season, but there’s a reason this show takes so long to make.

The gap between the end of Season 1 and the beginning of Season 2 was almost three years (two years and eight months, to be exact). The 2023 writers’ strike contributed to that lengthy wait, but it seems like fans were already getting a little tired of the time between seasons.

Getty Joy Sunday, Jenna Ortega, and Emma Myers attend the “Wednesday” Season 2, Part 1 Premiere (2025)

Back in 2024, viewers took to to vent their frustrations about streaming shows taking years to release just a handful of episodes.

One fan summed up the general feeling by saying:

“The way we have to wait for TV shows for 2 years for them to release like 8 episodes is a joke these days.”

Another agreed that the wait was getting out of hand, commenting:

“D*mn…that’s too long a wait. 😅”

Others acknowledged that streaming shows have increasingly impressive production quality but questioned why an eight-to-10-episode season needs so much time. One person explained their frustration with the scheduling, writing:

“While I get it that production quality on a lot of these streaming shows is nearly film quality- the scheduling is pretty ridiculous…I don’t get why in 2024 you can’t produce an 8-10 episode streaming season in a year.”

Another viewer pointed out how the industry has changed, saying:

“Yeah, that’s a horrible trend I wish would have never started. It’s like half the episodes but twice the wait. I really don’t know how we’ve gone from being able to pump out 22 episodes a year with only a 6 month gap between seasons to taking 2 years for 6, 8 or 10. Makes matters worse when you realize all of the tech involving making the stuff has gotten better :/”

And then there was this comment: “I age out of shows before I even get to see them continue these days.” With a reply of, “So do the actors.”

Yep, that pretty much sums up the frustration!

New Cast Members Are Joining ‘Wednesday’ Season 3

Getty Eva Green on the “Battlefield” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival (2024)

While fans wait for more information about the premiere, Netflix has been announcing some exciting additions to the cast.

According to Tudum, Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance are joining previously announced newcomers Winona Ryder, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer.

But perhaps the biggest casting news for longtime Addams Family fans is the reveal of Aunt Ophelia!

After making a brief cameo at the end of Season 2, the mysterious missing sister of Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) will be played by Eva Green in Season 3. And honestly, that’s an intriguing addition to the family. There’s plenty of room to explore the relationship between the sisters and what Ophelia’s return could mean for Wednesday.

With all these new faces joining the series, it seems like Season 3 will have plenty of new dynamics to explore.

When Will ‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Actually Premiere?

An exact release date hasn’t been announced (yet), but rumors suggest an expected 2027 release. So, can we narrow that down a little?

One of the show’s co-creators, Miles Millar, previously spoke with DECIDER in 2025 about the lengthy production process and the goal of getting Season 3 out sooner. He explained:

“Obviously, we want it sooner than three years. The show is very difficult to make… We share everyone’s frustrations in terms of the time it’s taken to get back on the air. But the aim is for Season 3 to come much faster. That’s definitely our goal.”

And looking at the previous seasons, there is a pattern that might help give fans a better idea of when to expect new episodes.

Season 1: Filming wrapped in March 2022, and the season premiered November 23, 2022.

Season 2: Filming wrapped around early December 2024, and the season premiered August 6, 2025.

Both seasons had approximately eight months between filming and their premieres. If Season 3 follows that same timeline and wraps filming in early October 2026, we could be looking at a June 2027 premiere.

That’s not a confirmed date, of course, but it would put the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 at around one year and nine months. That’s almost a year shorter than the wait between the first two seasons!

Let’s be real, that’s still a pretty long time to wait for eight-ish episodes. But considering how much goes into making “Wednesday,” a summer 2027 release would be a welcome change.

Jenna Ortega Teases a Different Direction for Wednesday Addams

Getty Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” (2022)

There’s also another reason to be excited about Season 3. According to Jenna Ortega, the upcoming episodes will explore a different side of the characters as they approach adulthood.

Speaking with Esquire in August 2026, Ortega explained:

“This season, especially because the kids are seniors in high school now, we’re dealing with more confrontational feelings regarding family and what it means to be an adult and what you see for your life. It’s not really until you get to the precipice of adulthood that you start to realize, ‘Oh, God, well, maybe I’ve got to have a plan.’”

Honestly, seeing Wednesday deal with the idea of growing up could be a fun change for the series. After all, she’s spent much of her time at Nevermore figuring out who she is, uncovering mysteries, and dealing with supernatural threats. But what happens when she has to start thinking about what comes next?

If the series continues beyond Season 3, it seems like there could be an opportunity to move Wednesday beyond Nevermore Academy entirely. An outcasts’ version of college or university could be an interesting direction, especially if the writers want to explore more mature storylines as Wednesday enters adulthood. Of course, Netflix hasn’t confirmed a fourth season, so that’s just a possibility for now.

For the moment, fans can look forward to Aunt Ophelia’s arrival, plenty of new faces, and a story that could give Wednesday a little more room to grow. And yep, there’s still a wait ahead, but if the June 2027 estimate holds up, it won’t be nearly as long as last time.