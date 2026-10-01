Netflix Begins Work on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 6 — Here’s the Sibling Teased for the Lead

Filming of “Bridgerton” Season 5 is still underway, with the season slated to arrive on Netflix in 2027. However, there’s some exciting news about the sixth season, which was confirmed at the same time as the fifth season. Work on the next season has already started.

It helps that the most recent renewal for “Bridgerton” came as a double order. This is a rare thing in TV now, but Netflix clearly has a successful romance drama on its hands. It makes sense to bulk renew to help keep the wait for seasons as short as possible.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 6 Writing Work Has Started

Netflix Bridgerton. (L to R) Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 406 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

“Bridgerton’s” writers’ assistant, Fiona Kida, took to TikTok to share that the writers’ room had officially opened for the season. That TikTok has since been deleted, but the internet is a place where nothing is gone forever. Fans had already downloaded and saved the video, and it was later shared on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Kida offered a “Day in the Life” type of video, where she shared that work had kicked off on the new season. On top of that, she revealed who the lead would be for “Bridgerton” Season 6.

As many expected, Eloise will likely get her story told in the next season. The seasons are back on track to follow the order of the books. There was a small change when Benedict’s story was moved to the fourth season instead of the third. Some wondered whether one of Eloise’s younger siblings would step in for the sixth season, but that doesn’t make sense in terms of ages just yet.

While “Bridgerton” Seasons 7 and 8 haven’t been confirmed yet, they are expected due to the success of the series. That will allow the show to finish all the books in order.

In the video, Kida shared that everyone is re-reading the books to prep, as well as to look back at where all the characters left off. This is something we don’t fully know yet, as we’ve not had the chance to see Season 5. That will be focused on Francesca and her queer romance with Michaela, which has been changed from the books, as Francesca ends up with a man called Michael in the fifth book.

The removal of the TikTok doesn’t mean that Eloise isn’t the lead. It just means that she shared something that she wasn’t supposed to.

What Happens to Eloise in the ‘Bridgerton’ Books?

Netflix Bridgerton. (L to R) Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 406 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

If you want a tease of what to expect, you can read “To Sir Phillip, With Love,” the sixth book in Julia Quinn‘s series. This is Eloise’s story as she meets Sir Phillip Crane. Well, as she comes into contact with him again, as she met him briefly in the first two seasons, with Chris Fulton playing the role. He hasn’t been confirmed as returning yet, but it could be all hush hush right now.

As Sir Phillip mourns the loss of his wife, Mariana Thompson, Eloise sends her condolences in a letter. This leads to a back-and-forth over the course of a year, and Eloise decides that she will travel to Gloucestershire to his estate. Sir Phillip believes that, as a spinster who is on the older side, Eloise Bridgerton is desperate to marry, but she isn’t, and he ends up with a woman in his life he has no idea what to do with, but he is thoroughly intrigued.

“Bridgerton” Season 5 will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2027, and there is hope that Season 6 will arrive in 2028.