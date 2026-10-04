Disney Content Heading to Netflix: ‘Percy Jackson,’ ‘Ice Age’ Movies & More

The Disney+ and Hulu streaming services are typically where viewers go to watch Disney-branded and Disney-produced content.

However, thanks to a new licensing deal, Netflix subscribers will soon be able to watch some Disney programming on that service, without having to subscribe to Disney+.

‘Percy Jackson’ Heads to Netflix

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As Variety reports, even though Disney+ and Netflix are direct competitors, Netflix’s massive subscription base of more than 325 million is nearly three times that of Disney+ — a number too large for Disney to ignore.

As a result, Disney has entered a licensing deal with Netflix in order to both monetize its content and promote that very content.

According to Variety, the “expansive new content licensing agreement … will bring an eclectic mix of library titles and current-season TV shows to Netflix for varying periods of times.”

This will include the first two seasons of Disney+ hit “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” which will be available globally on Netflix beginning on October 4, but for a limited time only.

The episodes will only be on Netflix for a three-month window, with an eye to drumming up interest in the upcoming third season, which will premiere November 20 on Disney+.

‘Ice Age’ & Pixar Classics

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Also part of the licensing agreement are all five “Ice Age” movies, produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, with those films similarly debuting on Netflix October 4 for a three-month promotional window.

Once again, the goal is to drum up interest in the franchise’s upcoming sixth movie, “Ice Age: Boiling Point,” which arrives in theaters in February 2027.

Now available to Netflix viewers are “Ice Age” (2002), “Ice Age: The Meltdown” (2006), “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” (2009), “Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2012) and “Ice Age: Collision Course” (2016).

In addition, the deal also includes a number of other animated films, including Pixar films “Soul” and “Elio,” and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

New and Old TV Series

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The deal also extends to several Disney-produced series. These include ABC’s “Shifting Gears” (Seasons 1 and 2) and “Will Trent” (Seasons 1-4), which will both be available worldwide on Netflix. The first three seasons of “Tracker” (which airs on CBS but is produced by Disney) will be available on Netflix in all countries except the U.S.

“Will Trent” will hit Netflix on November 3 (ahead of ABC’s Season 5 premiere in early 2027), while “Shifting Gears” arrives December 1 in the U.S. (January in the rest of the world), in advance of the sitcom’s upcoming new season.

Beyond that, numerous vintage series will be heading to Netflix. These include “Felicity,” which will be available on Netflix in the U.S. on October 7, internationally at a later date.

Other library series coming to Netflix will be “Revenge,” “Army Wives,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “This Is Us” (which had already been licensed to Netflix in 2024-25, and will now be returning).

Meanwhile, all of the aforementioned films and TV series will continue to be available on Disney+ during the period they’ll be streaming on Netflix.









