Will ‘Verity’ Come to Netflix? Streaming Release Window Explained

“Verity” is the thriller to watch in theaters right now. Based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson star in this horror that is sure to leave you with plenty of thoughts running through your mind.

Not everyone wants to head to theaters, though. Releases usually head to streaming shortly after, and that’s certainly going to be the case for “Verity.” The question now is where it will go — and then how long you need to wait.

Will ‘Verity’ Stream on Netflix?

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The bad news is that “Verity” won’t initially go to Netflix. This is an Amazon MGM Studios release, which means that Amazon’s own platform will get it first. You’ll need your Prime Video subscription to stream the psychological thriller. Sometimes, the movies head to MGM+ first, and then after a couple of weeks, go to Prime Video. Both streamers are owned by Amazon.

How long will it take for “Verity” to head to Prime Video? It usually takes around three months, but this will depend on the success in the box office. “Project Hail Mary” was released in theaters on March 20, 2026, and then went to MGM+ on June 18 of the same year. Two weeks later, it was available on Prime Video.

With that in mind, don’t expect the Anne Hathaway movie to drop on Prime Video before the end of 2026. It’s more likely to be available in January, unless it completely flops at the box office. The reviews are mixed at the moment, but that is the same with the book!

It could head to Netflix after the Pay-1 window. Amazon will likely look at licensing the movie out to other platforms, but this usually takes at least a year.

What Is ‘Verity’ About?

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The thriller, written by Nick Antosca and directed by Michael Showalter, follows Johnson’s Lowen Ashleigh. She’s a writer in need of work and seems to land her dream job. After Verity Crawford suffers a msyterious accident, she is no longer able to finish her successful book series. Her husband, Jeremy Crawford, decides to find a ghostwriter to work on it.

However, while she’s working on the book, she discovers another manuscript. This raises questions about Verity’s psychological well-being, and Lowen starts to go down a rabbit hole of mysteries and theories to get figure out who this author really is.

As well as Johnson and Hathaway, Josh Hartnett stars as Jeremy Crawford. Alex Cooper from the “Call Her Daddy” podcast appears as herself.

The novel itself offers an ambiguous ending, creating questions for the reader. Just how honest and reliable is the narrator of the tale? It’s something the movie also captures. But if you haven’t read the book, you’ll want to head into the movie without knowing the spoilers, so you can enjoy the twists and turns. The trailer makes it clear that you’ll start to question whether Verity can move or not.

Reviews have been mixed, with critics rating it 43% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s scored 43 out of 100 on Metacritic, with mixed or average reviews. It’s currently projected to gross $30 to $35 million on opening weekend against its $40 million budget.