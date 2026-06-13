America’s Next Top Lawsuit? Tyra Banks Takes Aim at Netflix

Tyra Banks is taking Netflix to court.

The 52-year-old media mogul has filed a lawsuit against the popular streaming platform for defamation, “damages, including loss of future business opportunities, loss of business income,” and “other compounding losses,” following her appearance in the docuseries “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.” According to “PEOPLE,” Banks claims Netflix “was edited to support a false narrative” as only using 16 minutes of a three-hour conversation with the “Top Model” creator and host was allegedly used. She further alleges that producers “deprived viewers of the truth by withholding from Ms. Banks the information about what others had said in their Netflix interviews and not providing her with an opportunity to respond.”

Behind Tyra Banks’ Lawsuit Against Netflix

The lawsuit states, “Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series ‘America’s Next Top Model’ (‘ANTM’) because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show’s legacy — its successes and its shortcomings. There are aspects of the show for which Ms. Banks takes accountability, and she wanted ‘ANTM’ viewers to hear that from her directly.” The document further asserts that while the Netflix docuseries was originally marketed as “the definitive, must-watch chronicle of ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ the final product delivered the opposite. The lawsuit continues, “The genre matters. Viewers of a documentary do not expect manufactured drama or constructed narratives. They expect facts. Because they were promised a documentary, that is exactly how viewers interacted with the Netflix Series.”

Banks further alleges that her interview in “Reality Check” was “stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed,” including purported knowledge that the supermodel “allowed a contestant to be sexually assaulted” on the show. Another excerpt of the court documents obtained by “PEOPLE” states, “The narrative about Ms. Banks is a complete fabrication — one that Netflix streamed to a global audience of millions.”

Play

The Drama Behind ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model’

Netflix’s explosive “Reality Check” docuseries critically analyzes the longstanding cultural impact of “America’s Next Top Model.” The series features exclusive interviews with Banks, former “ANTM” judges Jay Manuel, J. “Miss J” Alexander, Nigel Barker, and Nolé Marin, as well as “ANTM” executive producer Ken Mok and several model contestants from the show’s 15-year-long run.

“Reality Check” exposed numerous controversial moments, including a cheating scandal involving former contestant and Cycle 2 finalist Shandi Sullivan, which became a mainstream media phenomenon in 2004. Sullivan alleged on “Reality Check” that she was sexually assaulted on-camera during the infamous “ANTM” episode. This revelation outraged many fans on social media, who originally believed Sullivan’s actions were consensual.

However, Banks maintains in her lawsuit that she was “unaware” that Sullivan’s allegation was of sexual assault. “The implication is devastating and deliberate: that Tyra Banks cannot even remember the story of the woman who was assaulted on her show. But that was false…. the producers ensured that viewers would see only the lie and not the truth,” the lawsuit states.

Model Contestant and Judge Confessions from ‘Reality Check’

Other notable “ANTM” competitors, such as Keenyah Hill, Bre Scullark, Shannon Stewart, and Dani Evans, also candidly recalled their experiences on the show, as did the judges. Miss J publicly disclosed on “Reality Check” that he suffered a stroke in 2022, which left him in a coma, caused a loss of speech and mobility, and resulted in a hospital stay lasting over a year. Barker and Manuel visited the renowned runway coach in the hospital, but Banks did not. “She just sent me a text that she wants to come and visit me. But, um, no. Not yet,” said Miss J in a confessional interview on “Reality Check.”

‘ANTM’ Host and Creator Tyra Banks (L) and ‘ANTM’ Judge J. Alexander attend the ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Cycle 22 Premiere Party; Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for NYLON

What Happens Next with Tyra Banks’ Lawsuit and ‘Top Model?’

Tyra Banks’ lawsuit against Netflix was filed on Saturday, June 13. Only time will tell what the outcome will be.

As for the future of “America’s Next Top Model, the Harvard Business graduate teased on “Reality Check” that a revival of the modeling competition series is in the works, with Cycle 25. “I feel like my work is not done. You have no idea what we have planned for Cycle 25,” said Banks, according to “TV Insider.” No additional news has been announced since the initial airing of “Reality Check” in February.

(L-R) ‘America’s Next Top Model’ cast members Diana Zalewski, Whitney Cunningham, Jaslene Gonzalez, Tyra Banks, Natasha Galkina, and CariDee in 2007; Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images