Former Sitcom Star Reveals the Weight Loss Choice He’d Make Differently

Billy Gardell is looking back at one decision from his weight loss journey and admitting he might handle it differently today.

The former “Mike & Molly” star, whose 173-pound transformation was previously covered by EntertainmentNow, says his experience with Ozempic began before he chose bariatric surgery. In a new interview, the actor explained that he had been taking the medication for Type 2 diabetes while serving as a spokesperson for the brand, but eventually stopped and pursued surgery instead.

Now, with years of hindsight, Billy Gardell’s Ozempic story has taken on a different meaning for him.

Billy Gardell Says He Might Have Stayed on Ozempic

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Comedian Billy Gardell performs at the 3rd annual Friendly House Comedy Fundraiser at The Bourbon Room on April 07, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

During the Sept. 22 episode of “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa”, Gardell said he used Ozempic for about a year while managing Type 2 diabetes. He also said he lost around 12 pounds during that period.

Gardell described himself as a spokesperson for the medication at the time and recalled thinking of it primarily as a diabetes treatment. Looking back, he joked that had he known how closely semaglutide would later become associated with weight management, “I probably would’ve ridden that out.”

His wording requires some context. Ozempic itself is approved by the FDA for Type 2 diabetes. Wegovy, another medication containing semaglutide, received FDA approval for chronic weight management in June 2021. Gardell’s comment reflects his own recollection of the medication and its reputation during that period rather than a change in Ozempic’s approved indication.

Even so, Billy Gardell’s remarks add a new chapter to his weight loss story because they show he had already tried a medication-based approach before making the decision that ultimately transformed his life.

Why Gardell Chose Bariatric Surgery Instead

Image Credit: CBS Photo Archive, NBC/ Getty Images

Gardell said he ultimately stopped taking Ozempic and chose bariatric surgery in 2021 because he wanted a more sweeping change.

The actor has spoken openly about developing Type 2 diabetes and dealing with concerns involving his cholesterol and heart. During “Breaking Bread,” Gardell said the surgery “probably saved my life,” explaining that years of weight fluctuations had eventually caught up with him.

According to USA Today, Gardell said his weight reached about 375 pounds during his years on “Mike & Molly.” By the time he was starring in “Bob Hearts Abishola,” he had dropped to around 275 pounds before continuing his transformation after surgery.

Family was a major part of his decision. Gardell explained that he did not want to survive difficult periods in his life and achieve career success only to reach a point where he could no longer comfortably get out of a chair or participate in everyday activities with his loved ones.

That concern helped push him toward surgery, even though Gardell acknowledged that the procedure came with downsides. Still, he made clear that he remains pleased with the decision.

Billy Gardell’s Weight Loss Changed More Than the Number on the Scale

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I095– Pictured: Billy Gardell — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Gardell now talks about the results less in terms of a number and more in terms of what he can do. He told Tom Papa that seemingly ordinary experiences have taken on greater meaning, including sitting comfortably in an airplane seat, shopping at a mall and tying his shoes without struggling. He also described being able to participate in family vacations rather than sitting out certain activities.

EntertainmentNow previously reported that Gardell had lost about 173 pounds and credited bariatric surgery, consistency and changes in his relationship with food with helping him maintain his transformation. He has also emphasized that his motivation was about being present for his family rather than simply changing his appearance.

His latest comments do not suggest that he regrets having surgery. Instead, his Ozempic admission reveals one lingering what-if: knowing what he knows today, he might have remained on the medication longer before pursuing another option.

For Gardell, however, the bigger message remains unchanged. His decision was about regaining his health and mobility so he could participate more fully in everyday life with the people closest to him.