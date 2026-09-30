Nicole Brown’s Sister Hopes New Book Will Help Other Domestic Violence Survivors, ‘This Book Was Written to Save Lives’

Nicole Brown Simpson, ex-wife of O.J. Simpson, tragically lost her life on June 12, 1994, in Los Angeles in a horrific murder. Her friend, Ron Goldman, also perished in the brutal attack.

The violent incident changed their families’ lives forever. In the immediate aftermath, Nicole’s sister, Denise Brown, told a reporter that she didn’t believe Nicole was “a battered woman.”

Now, 32 years after the murders, Denise Brown is publishing a book in her sister’s memory. Above all else, she wants to help others suffering from domestic violence find their voice and pursue help.

Denise Brown Advocates For Domestic Violence Victims After Nicole’s Murder

Getty Undated file photo of Nicole Brown Simpson, ex-wife of football superstar O.J Simpson. She was killed along with restaurant waiter Ronald Goldman on June 12, 1994.

Denise Brown, the older sister of Nicole Brown Simpson, is dedicating her life to advocating for domestic violence survivors.

Now, she is also the author of “For My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn’t Hurt.” PEOPLE offers an exclusive look at her book, which details her quest to help other domestic violence survivors before it’s too late.

“This book was written to save lives,” Denise vulnerably shares. “I couldn’t save Nicole, but I don’t want there to be another Nicole.”

Brown vulnerably testified at her sister’s murder trial, tearfully describing the horrors she witnessed. Though the jury ultimately found O.J. Simpson not guilty of the murder, it didn’t change Denise Brown’s mind or the violent behavior she saw.

Getty Denise Brown, sister of murder victim Nicole Brown-Simpson, cries as she testifies on the witness stand during the O.J. Simpson murder trial on February 3 in Los Angeles. Brown had recalled an incident she witnessed when O.J. Simpson became angry at his ex-wife, throwing her to the ground outside their home.

During the trial, Denise Brown acknowledged that O.J. Simpson often displayed violent tendencies toward Nicole. However, she had difficulty believing her sister was an abuse victim. After reading Nicole’s secret journals depicting of the violence and manipulation, Denise quickly changed her mind.

“I just said, ‘This is impossible,’” the 69-year-old remembered. “Why did this become her dirty little secret?”

Afterward, Denise Brown became a fierce advocate for domestic violence victims.

“This book was written to save lives,” Brown told PEOPLE. “I couldn’t save Nicole, but I don’t want there to be another Nicole.”

Denise Honors Nicole on Her 67th Birthday This Year

Though Nicole Brown has passed away, her memory lives on through her close friends and family. Her sisters, Denise, Dominique, and Tanya, have always done everything in their power to keep her memory alive.

“Happy heavenly Birthday!! I miss you so very much 💔❤️” Denise Brown captioned a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her late sister this spring. Nicole would have celebrated her 67th birthday this year.

“She should have grown old and been surrounded by grandbabies. God Bless You and your family, 💔” one heartbroken user wrote.

“Denise strong advocate for domestic violence. You are loved honey. We see you. We hear you. God bless Nicole 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻” another added.

“For My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn’t Hurt” by Denise Brown comes out on Tuesday, October 6. The book is currently available for preorder through Blackstone Publishing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit the organization online.