Fan Proposes to Tom Cruise at Event & His Reaction Is So Gracious

Tom Cruise had a sweet reaction when a fan asked him to marry her while he promoted his upcoming movie “Digger.”

Cruise was walking the red carpet for the film when a fan called out to the actor, “Please marry me.”

The 64-year-old star smiled before breaking into laughter at the unexpected proposal. The fan repeated her request, saying, “Please, please,” as Cruise approached her.

Cruise then took the fan’s hand and bowed his head in a gracious response to her request. She followed by telling him, “I love you.”

“I appreciate it,” Cruise replied.

Fans Loved the Sweet Interaction Between the Two

The brief interaction quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom praised Cruise’s response and his willingness to play along with the unexpected moment.

“Turned red he’s got a good sense of humour x,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Every girl, wants to marry Tom Cruise, hahaha.”

“I love his reaction,” someone else noted.

“Haha he genuinely laughed how funny and cute he is,” another wrote.

Others focused on Cruise’s smile and laugh during the exchange.

“What a beautiful smile, I loved how he laughs at the girl who asks him to marry her, he is a kind person, the handsome Tom Cruise and he looks gorgeous,” one gushed.

“So nice, even he gets a bit shy and blushes. That’s why he’s one of my favorite actor’s,” someone else noted.

One said the moment “was so sweet and cute.”

The playful exchange comes as Cruise continues his promotional run for “Digger,” his upcoming film set for release Oct. 2.

Cruise Dishes on His New Role

In the movie, Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, a character described in the film’s synopsis as “the most powerful man in the world.”

According to the synopsis, Digger “embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

Cruise previously discussed the character and the movie’s themes with ABC News’ Chris Connelly.

“This is a story about power, greed – about responsible and being irresponsible,” Cruise told Connelly. “He’s trying to control things that are just – you can’t control it. It’s not going to happen.”

Cruise’s appearance as Digger has also generated attention because of his dramatically different look in the film.

When the official trailer was released in July, viewers got their first extended look at the actor in character, with prosthetics and a costume that make him difficult to recognize.

The movie also stars Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, and Oscar winner Riz Ahmed.

Cruise also dished on how he has never played a character quite like this before, per TimeOut.

“I had never read a character like this, let alone had the privilege of playing someone like him on screen,” he said. “Being able to create a character like that was truly incredible.”

As Cruise continues promoting the film ahead of its theatrical release, the fan’s marriage proposal offered a lighter moment during the press tour.

Rather than brushing off the unexpected request, Cruise smiled, laughed and responded with appreciation, giving the fan a memorable interaction on the red carpet.