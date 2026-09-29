‘P.S. I Love You’ Heartthrob Gerard Butler Makes Rare Public Outing With Girlfriend: PHOTOS

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown are still making time for each other more than a decade into their romance. The longtime couple stepped out together in New York City on Monday, September 28, enjoying a low-key afternoon in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.

Butler, 56, and Brown were photographed walking together before stopping for lunch on the rainy afternoon, according to photos obtained by Just Jared.

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown Step Out in NYC

The outing offered another rare glimpse of the pair, who have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight despite dating on and off for years.

The New York sighting comes three months after Butler and Brown were photographed traveling together through LaGuardia Airport in June.

During that outing, Butler stopped to sign an autograph while Brown waited nearby. The pair had also been seen together several times throughout 2025, including at the Los Angeles premiere of “How to Train Your Dragon” and during outings in Malibu.

Their latest appearance suggests the couple remains close after a relationship that has stretched across much of Butler’s recent career.

Their Romance Began More Than a Decade Ago

Getty Scottish actor Gerard Butler (L) and Morgan Brown

Butler and Brown first became romantically linked in 2014 after photographers caught them on a beach outing in Malibu.

By November that year, Brown had been publicly identified as the woman dating the “300” star. The two were later photographed showing affection during another New York outing in May 2015.

Their relationship has not always followed a straight line.

The pair reportedly separated at different points over the years, including a widely reported split in 2020.

They were photographed together again the following year and have continued making occasional public appearances as a couple, according to photos obtained by the Scottish Sun.

Who Is Morgan Brown?

Brown works in interior design and has also modeled.

She developed an interest in design after buying and renovating her first home in her 20s. She eventually turned that interest into a career and launched her own design business, as reported by Just Jared.

Brown comes from a creative family. Her mother, Karen Somerville, worked as a model and actress, while her father, Harry “Coco” Brown, was a screenwriter, according to Forbes.

Though she has accompanied Butler to occasional premieres and public events, Brown generally keeps a much lower profile than the actor.

Gerard Butler Has Several Movies in the Works

Butler also has a busy slate of projects ahead.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor has already filmed “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” following the success of the live-action adaptation in which he reprised his role as Stoick the Vast.

He is also attached to “Night Has Fallen,” another installment in the action franchise that began with “Olympus Has Fallen,” as well as a third “Den of Thieves” movie.

For now, Butler’s latest appearance with Brown offered a quieter moment away from the movie sets and premieres.

Twelve years after they were first linked, the pair were simply spotted doing something much more ordinary, just enjoying a casual stroll in New York and grabbing lunch together.